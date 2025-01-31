rawpixel
Lion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Colorful forest and wild animals paper craft editable remix
Tiger Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Egyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and design
Standing Lion (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Golden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable design
Lion and Serpent (ca. 1840) by Antoine Louis Barye
Golden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable design
Large Lion (early 1830s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Golden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable design
Elephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Barye
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
Stag and Doe (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Golden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable design
Tiger at Rest (mid 19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Golden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable design
Elephants in Water (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Barye
Arctic animals illustration sticker set, aesthetic paint remix
Elephant Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Editable seal digital paint illustration
Walking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Arctic animals illustration sticker set, aesthetic paint remix
Tiger at Rest (ca. 1830s-1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Wild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable design
Two Lion Cubs (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
Woman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lion and Python (ca. 1863) by Antoine Louis Barye
Egyptian history workshop post template, editable social media design
Tiger Walking (1850s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Wild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable design
Python Swallowing a Roe-Deer (ca. 1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Wild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable design
Tiger Walking (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Gold wildlife pattern background, jungle animals illustration, editable design
Tiger Rolling (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
Gold wildlife pattern background, jungle animals illustration, editable design
Tiger Watching an Elephant (ca. 1857) by Antoine Louis Barye
Gold wild animals vintage stickers set, editable design
Sketch of a Lion After Rubens (1820s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Gold wildlife pattern background, jungle animals illustration, editable design
Lion and Serpent, No. 2 (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Barye
