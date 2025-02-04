Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimals illustrationantoine louislion and lion wildlife baryeantoine louis baryelionanimalsartwild animalsTwo Lion Cubs (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis BaryeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 839 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1258 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarZoo advertisement poster template, funky aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6476988/imageView licenseTiger at Rest (ca. 1830s-1840s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125501/tiger-rest-ca-1830s-1840s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183771/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseElephant Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126325/elephant-asleep-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseZoo Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6525692/zoo-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126337/lion-rest-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife zoo Instagram ad template, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6478811/imageView licenseTiger Watching an Elephant (ca. 1857) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126564/tiger-watching-elephant-ca-1857-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseProtect our wildlife blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787723/protect-our-wildlife-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Lion (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126305/standing-lion-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183522/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseTiger Walking (1850s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126819/tiger-walking-1850s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986211/lion-life-blog-banner-templateView licenseTiger Walking (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126357/tiger-walking-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812662/lion-life-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseElephants in Water (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126391/elephants-water-ca-1850-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812729/lion-life-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTiger Rolling (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126383/tiger-rolling-ca-1850-1869-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787712/lion-life-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePython Crushing a Gnu (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126365/python-crushing-gnu-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138633/lion-life-poster-templateView licenseTiger Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126366/tiger-asleep-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812747/lion-life-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseLarge Lion (early 1830s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126044/large-lion-early-1830s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968788/lion-life-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLion and Serpent (ca. 1840) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125931/lion-and-serpent-ca-1840-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12054174/lion-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSketch of a Lion After Rubens (1820s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125558/sketch-lion-after-rubens-1820s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license3D leopard tigers in the wild editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458483/leopard-tigers-the-wild-editable-remixView licenseLeopard Eating (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124567/leopard-eating-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812758/lion-life-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseLion and Python (ca. 1863) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126849/lion-and-python-ca-1863-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseSave wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690884/save-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licenseLion and Serpent, No. 2 (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126347/lion-and-serpent-no-ca-1850-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781629/lion-life-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseElephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127104/elephants-ca-1867-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLion life blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781628/lion-life-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseStalking Lion (ca. 1830) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125493/stalking-lion-ca-1830-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license3D leopard tigers in the wild editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395309/leopard-tigers-the-wild-editable-remixView licenseWalking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126373/walking-bear-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license