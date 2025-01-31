rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stag and Doe (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Save
Edit Image
deer paintingdeerpublic domain elkstagnature animalspaintingpainting landscape franceanimal
Stag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541734/stag-deer-and-tree-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Fallow Deer (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Two Fallow Deer (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126370/two-fallow-deer-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574255/stag-deer-and-tree-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stag Braying (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Braying (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124923/stag-braying-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580840/stag-deer-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stag at Rest (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag at Rest (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124857/stag-rest-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533896/stag-deer-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stag, Doe, and Fawn (model n.d., cast c. 1845/1873) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag, Doe, and Fawn (model n.d., cast c. 1845/1873) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042258/stag-doe-and-fawn-model-nd-cast-18451873-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic beige background, vintage stag border
Aesthetic beige background, vintage stag border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561768/aesthetic-beige-background-vintage-stag-borderView license
Frightened Stag (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Frightened Stag (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124917/frightened-stag-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic greige background, vintage stag border
Aesthetic greige background, vintage stag border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714842/aesthetic-greige-background-vintage-stag-borderView license
Stag Listening (1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Listening (1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126369/stag-listening-1838-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic beige background, vintage stag border
Aesthetic beige background, vintage stag border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561557/aesthetic-beige-background-vintage-stag-borderView license
PNG Male Stag illustration wildlife antlers.
PNG Male Stag illustration wildlife antlers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15483344/png-male-stag-illustration-wildlife-antlersView license
Stop hunting Instagram post template, editable text
Stop hunting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543481/stop-hunting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Poised Stag (modeled 1829) by Antoine Louis Barye
Poised Stag (modeled 1829) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126023/poised-stag-modeled-1829-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
History of life poster template
History of life poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView license
Stag Listening (modeled ca. 1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Listening (modeled ca. 1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125878/stag-listening-modeled-ca-1838-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer and tree png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer and tree png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580645/stag-deer-and-tree-png-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stag Walking (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Walking (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124924/stag-walking-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580869/stag-deer-png-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
St. Hubertus, 1822 by johann david passavant
St. Hubertus, 1822 by johann david passavant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940249/st-hubertus-1822-johann-david-passavantFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic beige HD wallpaper, vintage stag border
Aesthetic beige HD wallpaper, vintage stag border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555384/aesthetic-beige-wallpaper-vintage-stag-borderView license
Stag Brought Down by Scottish Hounds by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Brought Down by Scottish Hounds by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801120/photo-image-art-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable design
Vintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833345/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView license
Ganges Deer (model n.d., cast 1857/1874) by Antoine Louis Barye
Ganges Deer (model n.d., cast 1857/1874) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044349/ganges-deer-model-nd-cast-18571874-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable design
Vintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830256/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView license
Virginia Deer, Left Foot Raised (model n.d., cast 1857/1873) by Antoine Louis Barye
Virginia Deer, Left Foot Raised (model n.d., cast 1857/1873) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044368/photo-image-animal-deer-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable design
Vintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829578/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView license
Stag Running Through Forest (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Running Through Forest (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124788/stag-running-through-forest-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable design
Vintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833369/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView license
Two sketches of stag's horns (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Two sketches of stag's horns (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156764/two-sketches-stags-horns-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable design
Vintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832843/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView license
Panther Seizing a Stag by Antoine Louis Barye
Panther Seizing a Stag by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962894/panther-seizing-stag-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791929/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5946714/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826938/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Stag Brought Down by Scottish Hounds (second version) (1840-1844) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Brought Down by Scottish Hounds (second version) (1840-1844) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126412/photo-image-animal-wood-deerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811242/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Walking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Walking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126373/walking-bear-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license