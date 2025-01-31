Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedeer paintingdeerpublic domain elkstagnature animalspaintingpainting landscape franceanimalStag and Doe (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis BaryeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 691 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1037 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541734/stag-deer-and-tree-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Fallow Deer (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126370/two-fallow-deer-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574255/stag-deer-and-tree-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStag Braying (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124923/stag-braying-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580840/stag-deer-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStag at Rest (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124857/stag-rest-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533896/stag-deer-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStag, Doe, and Fawn (model n.d., cast c. 1845/1873) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042258/stag-doe-and-fawn-model-nd-cast-18451873-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beige background, vintage stag borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561768/aesthetic-beige-background-vintage-stag-borderView licenseFrightened Stag (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124917/frightened-stag-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic greige background, vintage stag borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714842/aesthetic-greige-background-vintage-stag-borderView licenseStag Listening (1838) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126369/stag-listening-1838-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beige background, vintage stag borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561557/aesthetic-beige-background-vintage-stag-borderView licensePNG Male Stag illustration wildlife antlers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15483344/png-male-stag-illustration-wildlife-antlersView licenseStop hunting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543481/stop-hunting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePoised Stag (modeled 1829) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126023/poised-stag-modeled-1829-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseHistory of life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView licenseStag Listening (modeled ca. 1838) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125878/stag-listening-modeled-ca-1838-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer and tree png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580645/stag-deer-and-tree-png-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStag Walking (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124924/stag-walking-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580869/stag-deer-png-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. Hubertus, 1822 by johann david passavanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940249/st-hubertus-1822-johann-david-passavantFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beige HD wallpaper, vintage stag borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555384/aesthetic-beige-wallpaper-vintage-stag-borderView licenseStag Brought Down by Scottish Hounds by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801120/photo-image-art-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833345/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseGanges Deer (model n.d., cast 1857/1874) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044349/ganges-deer-model-nd-cast-18571874-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830256/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseVirginia Deer, Left Foot Raised (model n.d., cast 1857/1873) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044368/photo-image-animal-deer-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829578/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseStag Running Through Forest (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124788/stag-running-through-forest-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833369/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo sketches of stag's horns (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156764/two-sketches-stags-horns-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elk sticker, wild animal botanical remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832843/vintage-elk-sticker-wild-animal-botanical-remix-editable-designView licensePanther Seizing a Stag by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962894/panther-seizing-stag-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791929/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5946714/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826938/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView licenseStag Brought Down by Scottish Hounds (second version) (1840-1844) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126412/photo-image-animal-wood-deerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811242/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView licenseWalking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126373/walking-bear-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license