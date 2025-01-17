Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagebrown bearforest texturelandscapepainting on blackblackwatercolor landscape paintingswatercolor landscapeblack illustrationWalking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis BaryeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 939 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1408 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSocial media giveaway poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686277/social-media-giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseElephant Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126325/elephant-asleep-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media giveaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600130/social-media-giveaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStag and Doe (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126372/stag-and-doe-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media giveaway Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686341/social-media-giveaway-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126337/lion-rest-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media giveaway blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686249/social-media-giveaway-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTiger Rolling (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126383/tiger-rolling-ca-1850-1869-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal Christmas party, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617264/animal-christmas-party-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseStanding Lion (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126305/standing-lion-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal Christmas party, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633249/animal-christmas-party-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseElephants in Water (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126391/elephants-water-ca-1850-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBears in forest editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749720/bears-forest-editable-design-community-remixView licenseElephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127104/elephants-ca-1867-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseWinner Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787179/winner-instagram-post-templateView licensePython Crushing a Gnu (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126365/python-crushing-gnu-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media subscription Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599986/social-media-subscription-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTiger Walking (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126357/tiger-walking-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597336/magical-forest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePython Swallowing a Roe-Deer (ca. 1840s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125977/python-swallowing-roe-deer-ca-1840s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBears at Yellowstone Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637945/bears-yellowstone-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTiger Walking (1850s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126819/tiger-walking-1850s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696424/art-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeopard Eating (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124567/leopard-eating-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseForest vibes, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001941/forest-vibes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTiger Watching an Elephant (ca. 1857) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126564/tiger-watching-elephant-ca-1857-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseForest vibes Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687446/forest-vibes-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTiger Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126366/tiger-asleep-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Fallow Deer (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126370/two-fallow-deer-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseCouple's hiking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRunning Jaguar (ca. 1830-1840) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125507/running-jaguar-ca-1830-1840-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear in the woods, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633244/grizzly-bear-the-woods-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseLion and Python (ca. 1863) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126849/lion-and-python-ca-1863-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686955/air-pollution-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTiger at Rest (ca. 1830s-1840s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125501/tiger-rest-ca-1830s-1840s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183522/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseLion and Serpent (ca. 1840) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125931/lion-and-serpent-ca-1840-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseSports day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786682/sports-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with Old Tree and Rocks (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126307/landscape-with-old-tree-and-rocks-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license