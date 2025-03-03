Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagebowl goldfishvictorian paintingelegantpainted portrait facevictorian womanelizavictoriangoldfishPortrait of Mrs. Decatur Howard Miller (Eliza Credilla Hare) (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1380 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGarden exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777979/garden-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFancy-Fairs (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125772/fancy-fairs-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Penny's Worth of Astronomy (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125776/pennys-worth-astronomy-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnsophisticated Youth (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125754/unsophisticated-youth-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIncident of a Voyage to New Orleans (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125816/incident-voyage-new-orleans-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArtist's Studio. The Critic. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125760/artists-studio-the-critic-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Jesse Hare (Catherine H. Welch) (1848) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126707/mrs-jesse-hare-catherine-welch-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePortrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126240/portrait-master-francis-jencks-ca-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Bullets and the Gout (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125773/the-bullets-and-the-gout-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBob (From the City) Visits His Country Cousin (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125796/image-face-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseSerenaders Under the Wrong Window (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125841/serenaders-under-the-wrong-window-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641672/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseSelf-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126364/self-portrait-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseIrish Argument (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125640/irish-argument-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseDifferences in Opinion (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125800/differences-opinion-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseScene from "Little Dorritt" (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125765/scene-from-little-dorritt-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseMrs. Catharine Augusta Taylor (neé Birckhead) of Baltimore (ca. 1850) by Richard Morrell Staigghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126302/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSarah Malvina Allen Heald (Mrs. Wm. Henry Heald) (1824-1854) (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126131/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHarry, Dear. Only See What a Nice Silk I Have Bought (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125724/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAfter the "Slap Up" Party of Last Night! (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125685/after-the-slap-up-party-last-night-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDrunkard (1810-1874) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125329/drunkard-1810-1874-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license