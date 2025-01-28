rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Elephants in Water (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Barye
Save
Edit Image
public domain elephant paintingvintage paintingfrance paintingpaintingpainting elephantlandscape watercolor paintinganimalscenery
African giraffes background, wild animal digital paint
African giraffes background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044573/african-giraffes-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Tiger Rolling (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tiger Rolling (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126383/tiger-rolling-ca-1850-1869-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
African elephant wildlife nature remix, editable design
African elephant wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661355/african-elephant-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Elephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Barye
Elephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127104/elephants-ca-1867-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Cute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510814/cute-wild-animals-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Stag and Doe (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag and Doe (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126372/stag-and-doe-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Walking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Walking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126373/walking-bear-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Cute elephant background, paper craft landscape, editable design
Cute elephant background, paper craft landscape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982108/cute-elephant-background-paper-craft-landscape-editable-designView license
Lion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126337/lion-rest-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Cute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505386/cute-wild-animals-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Elephant Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Elephant Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126325/elephant-asleep-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Cute elephant background, paper craft landscape, editable design
Cute elephant background, paper craft landscape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982095/cute-elephant-background-paper-craft-landscape-editable-designView license
Standing Lion (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Standing Lion (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126305/standing-lion-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Cute elephant background, paper craft landscape, editable design
Cute elephant background, paper craft landscape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940065/cute-elephant-background-paper-craft-landscape-editable-designView license
Tiger Walking (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tiger Walking (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126357/tiger-walking-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Savanna elephants animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Savanna elephants animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661560/savanna-elephants-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Two Lion Cubs (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
Two Lion Cubs (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126354/two-lion-cubs-ca-1850-1869-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Cute wild animals png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute wild animals png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510818/cute-wild-animals-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Python Swallowing a Roe-Deer (ca. 1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Python Swallowing a Roe-Deer (ca. 1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125977/python-swallowing-roe-deer-ca-1840s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043847/african-elephants-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Running Jaguar (ca. 1830-1840) by Antoine Louis Barye
Running Jaguar (ca. 1830-1840) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125507/running-jaguar-ca-1830-1840-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043935/african-elephants-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Lion and Python (ca. 1863) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion and Python (ca. 1863) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126849/lion-and-python-ca-1863-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Cute animal character designs element design set
Editable Cute animal character designs element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258926/editable-cute-animal-character-designs-element-design-setView license
Tiger Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tiger Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126366/tiger-asleep-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Elephant herd animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Elephant herd animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661555/elephant-herd-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Landscape with Dead Elephant (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Landscape with Dead Elephant (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124529/landscape-with-dead-elephant-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544252/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Tiger Watching an Elephant (ca. 1857) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tiger Watching an Elephant (ca. 1857) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126564/tiger-watching-elephant-ca-1857-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544144/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Tiger at Rest (ca. 1830s-1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tiger at Rest (ca. 1830s-1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125501/tiger-rest-ca-1830s-1840s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Elephants walking animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Elephants walking animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661390/elephants-walking-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Studies of Proportions of a Dead Elephant (ca. 1850s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Studies of Proportions of a Dead Elephant (ca. 1850s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126356/studies-proportions-dead-elephant-ca-1850s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Fallow Deer (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Two Fallow Deer (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126370/two-fallow-deer-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tiger Walking (1850s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tiger Walking (1850s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126819/tiger-walking-1850s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Protect animals Instagram post template
Protect animals Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786640/protect-animals-instagram-post-templateView license
Large Lion (early 1830s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Large Lion (early 1830s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126044/large-lion-early-1830s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license