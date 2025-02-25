Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagescenerycottage paintings public domaincountrysidewildernessgrassplanttreesskyLandscape with Cottage (ca. 1865) by Théodore RousseauOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1001 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1502 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708737/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseLane beside a Building (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128601/lane-beside-building-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547040/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseWild Eryngium in front of a Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128492/wild-eryngium-front-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWarriors fighting in battlefield fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663818/warriors-fighting-battlefield-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman Sweeping the Yard outside the Inn at Vaugirard (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128572/woman-sweeping-the-yard-outside-the-inn-vaugirard-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547041/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseBlackbird and Scabious in front of a Landscape (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128475/blackbird-and-scabious-front-landscape-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape (1879) by Jules Ferdinand Jacquemarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129047/landscape-1879-jules-ferdinand-jacquemartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546889/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseFlowering Thistle in front of a Landscape (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128436/flowering-thistle-front-landscape-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseWarriors fighting in battlefield fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663826/warriors-fighting-battlefield-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCountry Road with Peasant (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128395/country-road-with-peasant-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseLittle tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544144/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseA Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128378/cook-red-apron-the-inn-vaugirard-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseLittle tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544252/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePeasants Decorating Wayside Shrine (1864) by Gustave Brionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128476/peasants-decorating-wayside-shrine-1864-gustave-brionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595258/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseStudy for Saint Sebastian (ca. 1867) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126485/study-for-saint-sebastian-ca-1867-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border iPhone wallpaper, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750052/png-android-wallpaper-art-backgroundView licenseAndalusian Bulls (1867) by Rosa Bonheurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128696/andalusian-bulls-1867-rosa-bonheurFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRose Bush in a Thicket (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128556/rose-bush-thicket-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662389/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseExterior of a Church (1864) by Gustave Brionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128517/exterior-church-1864-gustave-brionFree Image from public domain licenseHorse in village fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664973/horse-village-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Basket of Oranges (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128417/still-life-with-basket-oranges-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted forest unicorn fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664956/enchanted-forest-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseYoung Peasant Woman (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127068/young-peasant-woman-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597688/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Woman with Copper Pot (1862) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128364/old-woman-with-copper-pot-1862-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseDeers animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661867/deers-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBalkan Peasants Praying in Cave Chapel (ca. 1867 (?)) by Théodore Valeriohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127046/balkan-peasants-praying-cave-chapel-ca-1867-theodore-valerioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseFishing Boats (1836) by Eugène Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126255/fishing-boats-1836-eugene-isabeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseStill Life with Celery (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128604/still-life-with-celery-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661425/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBasket of Oxeye Daisies (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128418/basket-oxeye-daisies-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license