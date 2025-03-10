rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Andrew Jackson (1844) by Copy after John Vanderlyn
Save
Edit Image
artfaceframegoldmanpersonvintagevintage frames
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Portrait of a Confederate Office (previously thought to be Stonewall Jackson) (1860-1869) by John Henry Brown and Frame…
Portrait of a Confederate Office (previously thought to be Stonewall Jackson) (1860-1869) by John Henry Brown and Frame…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128197/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
John Whipple (1784-1866) of Providence, Rhode Island (ca. 1844) by Richard Morrell Staigg
John Whipple (1784-1866) of Providence, Rhode Island (ca. 1844) by Richard Morrell Staigg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126127/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView license
Governor William Charles Coles Claiborne (ca. 1803-1817) by Ambrose Duval
Governor William Charles Coles Claiborne (ca. 1803-1817) by Ambrose Duval
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124443/governor-william-charles-coles-claiborne-ca-1803-1817-ambrose-duvalFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame mockup , vintage flower design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold frame mockup , vintage flower design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162213/gold-frame-mockup-vintage-flower-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lieutenant Lee (?) (1830-1839) by American
Lieutenant Lee (?) (1830-1839) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126038/lieutenant-lee-1830-1839-americanFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
William Henry Seward (1801-1872) (1865) by John Chester Buttre
William Henry Seward (1801-1872) (1865) by John Chester Buttre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128562/william-henry-seward-1801-1872-1865-john-chester-buttreFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The Marquis de Lafayette (1797) by American
The Marquis de Lafayette (1797) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124468/the-marquis-lafayette-1797-americanFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView license
Major General Henry Wager Halleck (ca. 1865) by Alexander Hay Ritchie
Major General Henry Wager Halleck (ca. 1865) by Alexander Hay Ritchie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126954/major-general-henry-wager-halleck-ca-1865-alexander-hay-ritchieFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Portrait of a British Officer (ca. 1800) by George Engleheart
Portrait of a British Officer (ca. 1800) by George Engleheart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124394/portrait-british-officer-ca-1800-george-engleheartFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView license
George Washington (ca. 1800) by After Gilbert Stuart
George Washington (ca. 1800) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124382/george-washington-ca-1800-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Brooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by British
Brooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by British
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125819/brooch-with-portrait-miniature-mid-19th-century-britishFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Mr. R. Darden of Boston (1849) by Richard Morrell Staigg
Mr. R. Darden of Boston (1849) by Richard Morrell Staigg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126731/mr-darden-boston-1849-richard-morrell-staiggFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Harriet Morris Whipple Slater (1822-1855) of Providence, R.I (ca. 1844) by Richard Morrell Staigg
Harriet Morris Whipple Slater (1822-1855) of Providence, R.I (ca. 1844) by Richard Morrell Staigg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126135/photo-image-face-frame-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
Abraham Shoemaker (1825-1835) by Attributed to Thomas Sully
Abraham Shoemaker (1825-1835) by Attributed to Thomas Sully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125822/abraham-shoemaker-1825-1835-attributed-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Louis Gaylord Clark (ca. 1840) by Charles Loring Elliott
Louis Gaylord Clark (ca. 1840) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125999/louis-gaylord-clark-ca-1840-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Admiral Keith (1st quarter 19th century) by American and British
Admiral Keith (1st quarter 19th century) by American and British
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124624/admiral-keith-1st-quarter-19th-century-american-and-britishFree Image from public domain license
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
A Man (1810-1825) by American and French
A Man (1810-1825) by American and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125359/man-1810-1825-american-and-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Charles Smith Gilmor (1840-1850) by George Lethbridge Saunders
Charles Smith Gilmor (1840-1850) by George Lethbridge Saunders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126431/charles-smith-gilmor-1840-1850-george-lethbridge-saundersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
James, Cardinal Gibbons (1902) by Florence MacKubin
James, Cardinal Gibbons (1902) by Florence MacKubin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129593/james-cardinal-gibbons-1902-florence-mackubinFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's self-portrait gold frame element, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's self-portrait gold frame element, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888983/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
George Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuart
George Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124482/george-washington-ca-1810-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Family love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Family love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408506/family-love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
A Gentleman (ca. 1825) by Attributed to Anna Claypoole Peale
A Gentleman (ca. 1825) by Attributed to Anna Claypoole Peale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125436/gentleman-ca-1825-attributed-anna-claypoole-pealeFree Image from public domain license