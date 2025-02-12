rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of a Woman (1846-1849) by Richard Caton Woodville
Save
Edit Image
thoughtful womanfacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitwoman
Thoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix design
Thoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998132/thoughtful-woman-sitting-alone-editable-remix-designView license
Self-Portrait in a Black Coat (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
Self-Portrait in a Black Coat (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126690/self-portrait-black-coat-1848-1850-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Future of music Facebook post template, editable digital design
Future of music Facebook post template, editable digital design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18407208/future-music-facebook-post-template-editable-digital-designView license
Old '76 and Young '48 (1849) by Richard Caton Woodville
Old '76 and Young '48 (1849) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126729/old-76-and-young-48-1849-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Thoughtful woman
Thoughtful woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913323/thoughtful-womanView license
Self-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
Self-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126655/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Old Woman and Child Reading a Book (1840s) by Richard Caton Woodville
Old Woman and Child Reading a Book (1840s) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126406/old-woman-and-child-reading-book-1840s-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at her phone
Woman looking at her phone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916413/woman-looking-her-phoneView license
Politics in an Oyster House (1848) by Richard Caton Woodville
Politics in an Oyster House (1848) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126657/politics-oyster-house-1848-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Thoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix design
Thoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998134/thoughtful-woman-sitting-alone-editable-remix-designView license
The Italian Boy with Hurdy-Gurdy (ca. 1853) by Richard Caton Woodville
The Italian Boy with Hurdy-Gurdy (ca. 1853) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126455/the-italian-boy-with-hurdy-gurdy-ca-1853-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at her phone
Woman looking at her phone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916396/woman-looking-her-phoneView license
The Card Players (recto) / Classical Scene (verso) (19th century) by Richard Caton Woodville
The Card Players (recto) / Classical Scene (verso) (19th century) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124683/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at her phone
Woman looking at her phone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913221/woman-looking-her-phoneView license
Mexican News (engraved 1851, issued 1853) by Alfred Jones, After painting by Richard Caton Woodville and American Art Union
Mexican News (engraved 1851, issued 1853) by Alfred Jones, After painting by Richard Caton Woodville and American Art Union
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126856/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking forward
Woman looking forward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913359/woman-looking-forwardView license
Soldier's Experience (1847) by Richard Caton Woodville
Soldier's Experience (1847) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126620/soldiers-experience-1847-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking forward
Woman looking forward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913352/woman-looking-forwardView license
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126233/image-person-art-adultFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at her tablet
Woman looking at her tablet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913207/woman-looking-her-tabletView license
The Sailor's Wedding (1852) by Richard Caton Woodville
The Sailor's Wedding (1852) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126935/the-sailors-wedding-1852-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at her tablet
Woman looking at her tablet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913056/woman-looking-her-tabletView license
Three Local Characters (19th century) by Richard Caton Woodville
Three Local Characters (19th century) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124546/three-local-characters-19th-century-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Thoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix design
Thoughtful woman sitting alone, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998112/thoughtful-woman-sitting-alone-editable-remix-designView license
Bringing in the Boar's Head (1845) by Richard Caton Woodville
Bringing in the Boar's Head (1845) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126547/bringing-the-boars-head-1845-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking forward
Woman looking forward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913424/woman-looking-forwardView license
Portrait of Miss Matilda Lockwood (1784-1786) by George Romney
Portrait of Miss Matilda Lockwood (1784-1786) by George Romney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124354/portrait-miss-matilda-lockwood-1784-1786-george-romneyFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking forward
Woman looking forward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913477/woman-looking-forwardView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking forward
Woman looking forward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913395/woman-looking-forwardView license
Mexican News (engraved 1851, issued 1853) by Alfred Jones, After painting by Richard Caton Woodville and American Art Union
Mexican News (engraved 1851, issued 1853) by Alfred Jones, After painting by Richard Caton Woodville and American Art Union
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126842/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at her tablet
Woman looking at her tablet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913504/woman-looking-her-tabletView license
Bringing in the Boar's Head (ca. 1845) by Richard Caton Woodville
Bringing in the Boar's Head (ca. 1845) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126168/bringing-the-boars-head-ca-1845-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Politics in an Oyster House Dedicated To H.B. Latrobe Esq. (1851) by Michele Fanoli, Lemercier and Cie 19th century, After…
Politics in an Oyster House Dedicated To H.B. Latrobe Esq. (1851) by Michele Fanoli, Lemercier and Cie 19th century, After…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126866/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait Of Mrs. Mellon, Duchess Of St. (1758-1810) by John Hoppner
Portrait Of Mrs. Mellon, Duchess Of St. (1758-1810) by John Hoppner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123877/portrait-mrs-mellon-duchess-st-1758-1810-john-hoppnerFree Image from public domain license
Woman thinking green png, business collage on transparent background
Woman thinking green png, business collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7703474/woman-thinking-green-png-business-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Mrs. Jesse Hare (Catherine H. Welch) (1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Mrs. Jesse Hare (Catherine H. Welch) (1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126707/mrs-jesse-hare-catherine-welch-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license