Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageportraitpublic domain artfacepublic domain oil paintingpersonartvintagepublic domainPortrait of Ellen Harper Walters (ca. 1859) by George Augustus BakerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1108 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1662 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126635/portrait-jennie-walters-little-girl-ca-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSchool Girls (1860) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128236/school-girls-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128874/portrait-the-artist-1874-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLittle Girl in a Red Bonnet (19th century) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125575/little-girl-red-bonnet-19th-century-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseBust of Mrs. William T. Walters (née Ellen Harper) (1862) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128318/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1853-1922) (ca. 1900) by Theobald Chartranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129182/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-1853-1922-ca-1900-theobald-chartranFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licensePortrait of Ellen Harper Walters (1897) by William Jacob Baerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129405/portrait-ellen-harper-walters-1897-william-jacob-baerFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady Holding a Book (ca. 1740-49) by Attributed to George Beare and Studio assistant of George Bearehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123513/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Mrs. Foote (ca. 1829) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125479/portrait-mrs-foote-ca-1829-englishFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of a Young Lady (ca. 1750-1760) by Style of Francois Hubert Drouaishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123576/portrait-young-lady-ca-1750-1760-style-francois-hubert-drouaisFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1785) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124073/portrait-lady-ca-1785-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseVenus and Neptune (ca. 1882) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128774/venus-and-neptune-ca-1882-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washington (ca. 1800) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124382/george-washington-ca-1800-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127262/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseThe Amateur (1859) by Victor Joseph Chavethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128230/the-amateur-1859-victor-joseph-chavetFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125207/portrait-elderly-lady-ca-1820-circle-jacques-louis-davidFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124369/portrait-woman-ca-1800-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePalm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license