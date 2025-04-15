rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Looking For a Job (Snow Shoveller) (ca. 1859) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
Save
Edit Image
winterblizzardwinter treestorm oil paintingstormman paintingpaintingvintage tool
Winter mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable design
Winter mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611789/winter-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Man Pouring a Drink at a Bar (ca. 1859) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
Man Pouring a Drink at a Bar (ca. 1859) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126592/man-pouring-drink-bar-ca-1859-charles-felix-blauveltFree Image from public domain license
Winter tire driving Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Winter tire driving Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9193943/winter-tire-driving-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Cold Fingers (ca. 1865) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
Cold Fingers (ca. 1865) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126955/cold-fingers-ca-1865-charles-felix-blauveltFree Image from public domain license
Winter tire driving Instagram story, editable social media design
Winter tire driving Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9193953/winter-tire-driving-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Warming Up (Coachman Drinking) (ca. 1865) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
Warming Up (Coachman Drinking) (ca. 1865) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126956/warming-coachman-drinking-ca-1865-charles-felix-blauveltFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February poster template
Welcome February poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496615/welcome-february-poster-templateView license
A Winter Morning, - Shovelling Out by Winslow Homer
A Winter Morning, - Shovelling Out by Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665201/winter-morning-shovelling-out-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February Instagram post template
Welcome February Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272822/welcome-february-instagram-post-templateView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
Self-Portrait (ca. 1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126652/self-portrait-ca-1860-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred snowy pine forest backdrop
Editable blurred snowy pine forest backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164089/editable-blurred-snowy-pine-forest-backdropView license
Marquis De Lafayette (ca. 1840) by James Wattles
Marquis De Lafayette (ca. 1840) by James Wattles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125993/marquis-lafayette-ca-1840-james-wattlesFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February Facebook story template
Welcome February Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496631/welcome-february-facebook-story-templateView license
A surgeon treating a patient's foot and a barber shaving a man. Oil painting attributed to a German follower of David…
A surgeon treating a patient's foot and a barber shaving a man. Oil painting attributed to a German follower of David…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980702/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Bears animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Bears animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661100/bears-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Le Café au Jardin d'été à St. Pétersbourg, from the series Vues pittoresques des palais & jardins impériaux aux environs de…
Le Café au Jardin d'été à St. Pétersbourg, from the series Vues pittoresques des palais & jardins impériaux aux environs de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028578/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bear animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Bear animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661093/bear-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Unidentified Figure (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Unidentified Figure (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126995/unidentified-figure-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Cash back Instagram post template
Cash back Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722714/cash-back-instagram-post-templateView license
Toby Weller (1888) by Felix Octavius Carr Darley
Toby Weller (1888) by Felix Octavius Carr Darley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129207/toby-weller-1888-felix-octavius-carr-darleyFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722711/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliott
Portrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125434/portrait-unknown-man-1812-1868-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February blog banner template
Welcome February blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496641/welcome-february-blog-banner-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Clearing sidewalks after snowstorm in Woodstock, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Clearing sidewalks after snowstorm in Woodstock, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242721/photo-image-person-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
White rabbit rodent animal nature remix, editable design
White rabbit rodent animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661210/white-rabbit-rodent-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Calliope, Muse of Epic Poetry by Charles Meynier
Calliope, Muse of Epic Poetry by Charles Meynier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716369/calliope-muse-epic-poetry-charles-meynierFree Image from public domain license
Arctic fox animal wildlife winter nature remix, editable design
Arctic fox animal wildlife winter nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661150/arctic-fox-animal-wildlife-winter-nature-remix-editable-designView license
The Duel After the Masquerade (1857-1859) by Jean Léon Gérôme
The Duel After the Masquerade (1857-1859) by Jean Léon Gérôme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127171/the-duel-after-the-masquerade-1857-1859-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain license
Arctic fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Arctic fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661106/arctic-fox-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Venice, Morning (ca. 1864) by Félix François Georges Philibert Ziem
Venice, Morning (ca. 1864) by Félix François Georges Philibert Ziem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126872/venice-morning-ca-1864-felix-francois-georges-philibert-ziemFree Image from public domain license
Winter tire driving blog banner template, editable ad
Winter tire driving blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9193966/winter-tire-driving-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Champigny, 2 December 1870 (c. 1875–77) by Alphonse de Neuville
Champigny, 2 December 1870 (c. 1875–77) by Alphonse de Neuville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784110/champigny-december-1870-c-1875-77-alphonse-neuvilleFree Image from public domain license
Finland travel guide book cover template
Finland travel guide book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435168/finland-travel-guide-book-cover-templateView license
Françoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127142/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Snowy escapes Instagram post template, editable text
Snowy escapes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471034/snowy-escapes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coast near Villers (ca. 1859) by Constant Troyon
Coast near Villers (ca. 1859) by Constant Troyon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126646/coast-near-villers-ca-1859-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license
Hello winter poster template
Hello winter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12938125/hello-winter-poster-templateView license
Boy Observing an Eclipse (1859) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
Boy Observing an Eclipse (1859) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128166/boy-observing-eclipse-1859-charles-felix-blauveltFree Image from public domain license
White rabbit snow woodland nature remix, editable design
White rabbit snow woodland nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661085/white-rabbit-snow-woodland-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Self-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
Self-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126655/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain license