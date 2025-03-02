Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageworkbridepublic domain woman workingwomanclassical art19th century texturespublic domain vintage paperart paintingThe Barmaid (1847-1851) by Paul GavarniOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 861 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 2508 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of a Lady in White (1778-1847) by Daniel Sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124255/portrait-lady-white-1778-1847-daniel-saintFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723405/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseHere is the Pleasure, Sirs, Here is the Pleasure (ca. 1860) by Édouard de Beaumonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126215/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723402/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseYoung Woman Standing on Steps (1849) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126718/young-woman-standing-steps-1849-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseFashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723406/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseYes or No (1778) by Jean Michel Moreau the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024387/yes-1778-jean-michel-moreau-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723398/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126233/image-person-art-adultFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723396/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseA Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128378/cook-red-apron-the-inn-vaugirard-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723400/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of Mrs. Foote (ca. 1829) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125479/portrait-mrs-foote-ca-1829-englishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723408/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of the Countess of Wilton (?) (ca. 1810) by Attributed to William Owenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124499/portrait-the-countess-wilton-ca-1810-attributed-william-owenFree Image from public domain licenseClassic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723410/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of Lady Clinton (?) (1807-1810) by Attributed to Sir William Beecheyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125227/portrait-lady-clinton-1807-1810-attributed-sir-william-beecheyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716027/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of a Woman (1st half 19th century) by Carl Kronnowetterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124996/portrait-woman-1st-half-19th-century-carl-kronnowetterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram story template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722558/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123417/portrait-maria-clementina-sobieska-ca-1719-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716036/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of Marie Sophie Friedericke von Holzhausen, ca. 1758 by johann georg ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987143/image-dog-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716038/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of a Man in a Military Uniform (18th century) by French 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016102/portrait-man-military-uniform-18th-century-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era Instagram story template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722554/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePrincess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128307/princess-kotschoubey-1860-franz-xaver-winterhalterFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era Instagram story template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722556/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseStehende Dame, von vorne gesehen, null by daniel chodowieckihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945487/stehende-dame-von-vorne-gesehen-null-daniel-chodowieckiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716029/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of a Woman in Gray (ca. 1685) by Edgar Degas.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1927402/portrait-woman-gray-ca-1685-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseFashion revolution Instagram story template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722560/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseThe Confessional (1867) by James Tissothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128674/the-confessional-1867-james-tissotFree Image from public domain licenseFashion art Instagram post template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723727/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePortrait of a Knight of Malta (18th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123281/portrait-knight-malta-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era Instagram story template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722553/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseStill Life with Radishes (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128496/still-life-with-radishes-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license