Brooch with a Bird's Claw (ca. 1860-1870) by Scottish
Realistic feather, editable design element set
Realistic feather, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418778/realistic-feather-editable-design-element-setView license
Brooch with Sulphide Relief (1860s) by American and English
Brooch with Sulphide Relief (1860s) by American and English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128303/brooch-with-sulphide-relief-1860s-american-and-englishFree Image from public domain license
Lighter mockup, editable object design
Lighter mockup, editable object design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView license
Pendant with Pelican and Frogs (late 19th century) by German and After Corbinian Saur
Pendant with Pelican and Frogs (late 19th century) by German and After Corbinian Saur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128941/photo-image-vintage-design-goldFree Image from public domain license
Crime book cover template
Crime book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView license
Ring (late 18th century) by French
Ring (late 18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124123/ring-late-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Christmas penguin, cute animal paper craft editable remix
Christmas penguin, cute animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633856/christmas-penguin-cute-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Brooch with Nude (ca. 1902) by René Lalique
Brooch with Nude (ca. 1902) by René Lalique
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129329/brooch-with-nude-ca-1902-rene-laliqueFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Navette-Shaped Ring (late 18th century) by Venetian and Swiss
Navette-Shaped Ring (late 18th century) by Venetian and Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124217/navette-shaped-ring-late-18th-century-venetian-and-swissFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pansy Brooch (ca. 1903) by René Lalique
Pansy Brooch (ca. 1903) by René Lalique
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129297/pansy-brooch-ca-1903-rene-laliqueFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10666333/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Stickpin with Head of an African (mid 19th century) by French
Stickpin with Head of an African (mid 19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125867/stickpin-with-head-african-mid-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884748/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Fern Leaves Brooch (1903-1904) by René Lalique
Fern Leaves Brooch (1903-1904) by René Lalique
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129607/fern-leaves-brooch-1903-1904-rene-laliqueFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810951/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Coral Bracelet (1860-1869) by English and Venetian
Coral Bracelet (1860-1869) by English and Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128257/coral-bracelet-1860-1869-english-and-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884743/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch and Earrings (19th century) by French
Brooch and Earrings (19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125061/brooch-and-earrings-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884749/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pin in the Form of a Riding Crop (1880-1889) by Tiffany and Company
Pin in the Form of a Riding Crop (1880-1889) by Tiffany and Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129090/pin-the-form-riding-crop-1880-1889-tiffany-and-companyFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810837/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Intaglio with the Head of Athena Set in a Pin (18th-19th century) by Roman style
Intaglio with the Head of Athena Set in a Pin (18th-19th century) by Roman style
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152647/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884746/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Finger Ring (1750-1800) by French
Finger Ring (1750-1800) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123762/finger-ring-1750-1800-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884744/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Ring with Cluster of Stones (18th century) by French
Ring with Cluster of Stones (18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123080/ring-with-cluster-stones-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor png element, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845493/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Ring (19th century) by French
Ring (19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124662/ring-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10526035/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch Watch (ca. 1825) by Swiss
Brooch Watch (ca. 1825) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125470/brooch-watch-ca-1825-swissFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884752/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch
Brooch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9741104/broochFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845756/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Finger Ring (late 18th century) by European
Finger Ring (late 18th century) by European
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124096/finger-ring-late-18th-century-europeanFree Image from public domain license
Owl of Athena, education, editable paper craft collage
Owl of Athena, education, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540399/owl-athena-education-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Bangle Bracelet (1860-1869) by American
Bangle Bracelet (1860-1869) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128254/bangle-bracelet-1860-1869-americanFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor png element, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810656/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Earring with Head of an African (ca. 1850) by French
Earring with Head of an African (ca. 1850) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126316/earring-with-head-african-ca-1850-frenchFree Image from public domain license