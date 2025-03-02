Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageold artoysterconversation19th century peopletable18th and 19th houses19th century housepolitic paintingPolitics in an Oyster House (1848) by Richard Caton WoodvilleOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 958 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1437 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarProperty design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985666/property-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePolitics in an Oyster House Dedicated To H.B. Latrobe Esq. (1851) by Michele Fanoli, Lemercier and Cie 19th century, After…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126866/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood cookbook poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267075/seafood-cookbook-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSelf-Portrait in a Black Coat (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126690/self-portrait-black-coat-1848-1850-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood cookbook flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267274/seafood-cookbook-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseSelf-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126655/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894105/furniture-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePolitics in an Oyster House (1851) by Michele Fanoli, Richard Caton Woodville, Joseph Lemercier and Galerie Goupil and Ciehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053398/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood cookbook Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267697/seafood-cookbook-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseOld '76 and Young '48 (1849) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126729/old-76-and-young-48-1849-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood cookbook email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267487/seafood-cookbook-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseThe Card Players (recto) / Classical Scene (verso) (19th century) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124683/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room inspiration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894104/living-room-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman (1846-1849) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126567/portrait-woman-1846-1849-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949197/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Hunter (18th century (?)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123292/portrait-hunter-18th-century-germanFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940668/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Woman and Child Reading a Book (1840s) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126406/old-woman-and-child-reading-book-1840s-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood cookbook Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242953/seafood-cookbook-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMan in Green Coat with Umbrella (1848) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126649/man-green-coat-with-umbrella-1848-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood cookbook Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242955/seafood-cookbook-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThree Local Characters (19th century) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124546/three-local-characters-19th-century-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood cookbook blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242949/seafood-cookbook-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Old Clothes Vendor (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125756/the-old-clothes-vendor-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic table lamp editable mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684667/aesthetic-table-lamp-editable-mockup-home-decorView licensePeasant Family (19th century) by Christian Eduard Böttcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126298/peasant-family-19th-century-christian-eduard-bottcherFree Image from public domain licenseHouse plants poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788805/house-plants-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBringing in the Boar's Head (1845) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126547/bringing-the-boars-head-1845-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseOyster Friday flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267328/oyster-friday-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseMan and Woman before Priest (mid 19th century) by Albrecht Kindlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126126/man-and-woman-before-priest-mid-19th-century-albrecht-kindlerFree Image from public domain licenseOyster Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267133/oyster-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePeasant Girl Holding Baby in Christening (1863) by Hubert Salentinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128440/peasant-girl-holding-baby-christening-1863-hubert-salentinFree Image from public domain licenseFamily house sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940521/family-house-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConsulting His Lawyer (1872) by Benjamin Vautierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128835/consulting-his-lawyer-1872-benjamin-vautierFree Image from public domain licenseDream home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985670/dream-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGerman Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127163/german-peasant-girl-with-prayer-book-1856-wilhelm-hahnFree Image from public domain licenseFamily house sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949196/family-house-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cardinal François Joachim de Pierre de Bernis (18th century) by Attributed to Antoine François Callethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123257/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseHarry, Dear. Only See What a Nice Silk I Have Bought (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125724/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license