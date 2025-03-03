rawpixel
Woman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
humanities paintingmourningprayer paintingsorrowwoman mourningvictorian era francepublic domain victorian mourningcreative commons
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Woman at Church Door (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Mourning Women Kneeling at Grave (ca. 1859) by William Adolphe Bouguereau
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
The Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughton
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Venus and Neptune (ca. 1882) by George Henry Boughton
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
Victorian era aesthetic mobile wallpaper, editable vintage background, remixed by rawpixel
Chatterton (The Death of Chatterton) (1856) by Henry Wallis
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
Victorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Portrait of the Actress Fanny Janauschek, 1861 by arnold böcklin
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
News from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevens
France, Bastille day poster template
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Boy Skating (1860) by George Henry Boughton
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Evening Prayer (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassan
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
The Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolini
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Zwei sitzende Kinder mit Harfe, null by georg cornicelius
Blue Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixel
"Mother's Sorrow" (1843) by Henry Walker Herrick
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Here is the Pleasure, Sirs, Here is the Pleasure (ca. 1860) by Édouard de Beaumont
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of George Aloysius Lucas (1885) by Léon Bonnat
