rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mrs. Jesse Hare (Catherine H. Welch) (1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Save
Edit Image
seated femalefacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitadult
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sarah Malvina Allen Heald (Mrs. Wm. Henry Heald) (1824-1854) (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Sarah Malvina Allen Heald (Mrs. Wm. Henry Heald) (1824-1854) (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126131/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Honeymoon packages Instagram post template, editable design
Honeymoon packages Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509872/honeymoon-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126240/portrait-master-francis-jencks-ca-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Special couples package Instagram post template, editable design
Special couples package Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507279/special-couples-package-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Mrs. Decatur Howard Miller (Eliza Credilla Hare) (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Mrs. Decatur Howard Miller (Eliza Credilla Hare) (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126389/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Harry, Dear. Only See What a Nice Silk I Have Bought (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Harry, Dear. Only See What a Nice Silk I Have Bought (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125724/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Fancy-Fairs (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Fancy-Fairs (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125772/fancy-fairs-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jane Breckenridge (1830-1878) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Jane Breckenridge (1830-1878) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126074/portrait-jane-breckenridge-1830-1878-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
The Love Letter (1841) by Alfred Jacob Miller
The Love Letter (1841) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126466/the-love-letter-1841-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
The Savoyard (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
The Savoyard (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124903/the-savoyard-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
International transportation Instagram post template, editable design
International transportation Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510836/international-transportation-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Gen Duff Green (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Gen Duff Green (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125820/gen-duff-green-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Portrait of Antoine (ca. 1840) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Antoine (ca. 1840) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125983/portrait-antoine-ca-1840-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126364/self-portrait-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Unidentified Figure (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Unidentified Figure (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126995/unidentified-figure-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Old Clothes Vendor (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
The Old Clothes Vendor (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125756/the-old-clothes-vendor-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mrs. John Barker (Wife of General Barker) (ca. 1800) by William Russell Birch
Mrs. John Barker (Wife of General Barker) (ca. 1800) by William Russell Birch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124386/mrs-john-barker-wife-general-barker-ca-1800-william-russell-birchFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Girl Selling Flowers (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Girl Selling Flowers (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125322/girl-selling-flowers-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566940/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Artist's Studio. The Critic. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Artist's Studio. The Critic. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125760/artists-studio-the-critic-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Art nouveau lady background, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647202/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687265/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Carrie. Toilet- at the Broken Mirror (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Carrie. Toilet- at the Broken Mirror (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125836/carrie-toilet-the-broken-mirror-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView license
Catherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
Catherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026610/catherine-yates-pollock-mrs-george-pollock-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license