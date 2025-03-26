rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Bismark (ca. 1860) by Carl Bersch
Save
Edit Image
bismarkfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainportrait
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
General John Barker (ca. 1800) by William Russell Birch
General John Barker (ca. 1800) by William Russell Birch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124395/general-john-barker-ca-1800-william-russell-birchFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the Artist (1885) by Léon Bonnat
Portrait of the Artist (1885) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129169/portrait-the-artist-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Francis Scott Key (1779-1830) (1816) by Joseph Wood
Francis Scott Key (1779-1830) (1816) by Joseph Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125481/francis-scott-key-1779-1830-1816-joseph-woodFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView license
Self-Portrait in a Black Coat (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
Self-Portrait in a Black Coat (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126690/self-portrait-black-coat-1848-1850-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView license
Portrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliott
Portrait of an Unknown Man (1812-1868) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125434/portrait-unknown-man-1812-1868-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Marquis De Lafayette (ca. 1840) by James Wattles
Marquis De Lafayette (ca. 1840) by James Wattles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125993/marquis-lafayette-ca-1840-james-wattlesFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (c. 1720/1740) by British 18th Century
Portrait of a Gentleman (c. 1720/1740) by British 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016824/portrait-gentleman-c-17201740-british-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Portrait of the Rt. Hon. W. E. Gladstone (1809-1898) (19th century) by John Rogers Herbert R A
Portrait of the Rt. Hon. W. E. Gladstone (1809-1898) (19th century) by John Rogers Herbert R A
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
His Excellency The Prince Metternich (1849) by Henry Wyndham Phillips
His Excellency The Prince Metternich (1849) by Henry Wyndham Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126727/his-excellency-the-prince-metternich-1849-henry-wyndham-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Portrait of William T. Walters (1883) by Léon Bonnat
Portrait of William T. Walters (1883) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129131/portrait-william-walters-1883-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791425/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128874/portrait-the-artist-1874-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Portrait of a Man (1767-1855) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
Portrait of a Man (1767-1855) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123996/portrait-man-1767-1855-jean-baptiste-isabeyFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1812/1819) by Ammi Phillips
Portrait of a Gentleman (1812/1819) by Ammi Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032940/portrait-gentleman-18121819-ammi-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Portrait of Henry Walters (1947) by Frank O Salisbury
Portrait of Henry Walters (1947) by Frank O Salisbury
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129817/portrait-henry-walters-1947-frank-salisburyFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
George Pollock (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
George Pollock (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026614/george-pollock-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126364/self-portrait-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Portrait of William Wilson Corcoran (1798-1888) (1865?) by William Oliver Stone
Portrait of William Wilson Corcoran (1798-1888) (1865?) by William Oliver Stone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128622/portrait-william-wilson-corcoran-1798-1888-1865-william-oliver-stoneFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Portrait of Asher B. Durand (1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
Portrait of Asher B. Durand (1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128238/portrait-asher-durand-1860-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791428/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
Self-Portrait (ca. 1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126652/self-portrait-ca-1860-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license