Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingfireplacevintage victorian paintingsvintage conversationvictorian era paintingsfireplace victorianclassic paintingsfaceOld '76 and Young '48 (1849) by Richard Caton WoodvilleOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 947 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1421 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWriting quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686720/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSoldier's Experience (1847) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126620/soldiers-experience-1847-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseMexican restaurant voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434817/mexican-restaurant-voucher-templateView licenseThree people at the fireplace, 1874 by otto scholdererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935544/three-people-the-fireplace-1874-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Sailor's Wedding (1852) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126935/the-sailors-wedding-1852-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127290/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseScene from "Little Dorritt" (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125765/scene-from-little-dorritt-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licenseThe new Order of St. Katherine for Nurses by H Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406907/the-new-order-st-katherine-for-nurses-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseLight my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685707/light-fire-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe New Order of St. Katherine for Nurses: A Sketch in the Bouverie Ward, Westminster Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469890/image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWriting quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686734/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe East London Hospital for Childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439747/the-east-london-hospital-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudents Drinking (19th century) by Tony Golzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125057/students-drinking-19th-century-tony-golzFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685679/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128132/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bible poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView licenseEdgar Degas's The Bellelli Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21936031/edgar-degass-the-bellelli-familyFree Image from public domain licenseKandinsky quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseLa petite vérolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426406/petite-veroleFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854963/universe-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrouville (1871) by Eugène Louis Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128793/trouville-1871-eugene-louis-boudinFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseGenre Scene (1760-1800 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Paolo Mondalihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136683/genre-scene-1760-1800-baroque-workshop-paolo-mondaliFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseDifferences in Opinion (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125800/differences-opinion-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseIn-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775269/in-door-skating-the-st-nicholas-rink-1901Free Image from public domain licenseAdventure more Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789309/adventure-more-instagram-post-templateView licenseOh! La Belle Tête! (La Grenouillère) (1868–1905) by Anthony Paul Emile Morlonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774958/oh-belle-tete-la-grenouillere-1868-1905-anthony-paul-emile-morlonFree Image from public domain licenseLove stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131773/love-stories-poster-templateView licensePortrait of George Aloysius Lucas (1885) by Léon Bonnathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129179/portrait-george-aloysius-lucas-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain licenseLast summer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131720/last-summer-poster-templateView licenseThe Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView licenseA Family Lunching in a Tavern, 1770 – 1774 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935641/family-lunching-tavern-1770-1774-georg-melchior-krausFree Image from public domain license