Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagealfred stevensvictorian eravictorian womanpublic domain oil paintingpalminteriorvictorian era dressvictorian dressPalm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred StevensOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1350 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGeorge Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480068/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseYoung Woman by the Sea (1886) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782746/young-woman-the-sea-1886-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534568/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseThe Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776642/the-visit-c-1870-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641620/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseA Duchess (The Blue Dress) (c. 1866) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789658/duchess-the-blue-dress-c-1866-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694489/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseNews from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128319/news-from-afar-mid-1860s-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694494/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseMoonlight (Au clair de la lune) (c. 1885) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775152/moonlight-au-clair-lune-c-1885-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinter (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784075/winter-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseThe Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126503/the-love-letter-ca-1855-giuseppe-mazzoliniFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseMemories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784781/memories-and-regrets-c-1874-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic mobile wallpaper, editable vintage background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694688/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseThe Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127030/the-painter-and-his-model-1855-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license1814 (1862) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128367/1814-1862-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690669/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseMy Sister Is Not In (1879) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129042/sister-not-1879-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseKandinsky quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694687/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePortrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126233/image-person-art-adultFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic mobile wallpaper, editable vintage background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694443/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic mobile wallpaper, editable vintage background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694497/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseWoman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126703/woman-kneeling-prayer-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Parisian Sphinx (c. 1880) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775149/the-parisian-sphinx-c-1880-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694682/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFall (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784080/fall-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783719/woman-with-flowers-c-1875-80-ferdinand-heilbuthFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126635/portrait-jennie-walters-little-girl-ca-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license