Tiger Walking (1850s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stop wildlife trade poster template, editable text and design
Tiger Watching an Elephant (ca. 1857) by Antoine Louis Barye
Golden jaguar tiger, wildlife sticker, editable design
Elephant Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Golden jaguar tiger, wildlife sticker, editable design
Tiger Walking (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Tiger at Rest (ca. 1830s-1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Vintage jaguar tiger, wildlife animal sticker, editable design
Standing Lion (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Watercolor tiger mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Lion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Vintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Walking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Vintage jaguar tiger, wildlife animal sticker, editable design
Elephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Barye
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
Leopard Eating (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
Two Lion Cubs (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
Watercolor tiger mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Python Crushing a Gnu (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
Tiger Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Watercolor tiger, editable remix design
Python Swallowing a Roe-Deer (ca. 1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Tiger at Rest (c. 1850–70) by Antoine Louis Barye
Save wildlife Instagram post template, editable design
Elephants in Water (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Barye
Wildlife extinction poster template, editable text and design
Tiger Rolling (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
Leopard illustration digital note background, surreal hybrid animal remix
Large Lion (early 1830s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Wild animal pattern background, editable design
Lion and Serpent (ca. 1840) by Antoine Louis Barye
Gold wildlife botanical background, tiger monkey illustration
Stag and Doe (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Gold tiger botanical border background, animal illustration
Python in a Tree (ca. 1850-1860) by Antoine Louis Barye
