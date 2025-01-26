rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lion and Python (ca. 1863) by Antoine Louis Barye
Save
Edit Image
lionanimalartnaturepublic domainlandscapeillustrationpainting
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043720/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Lion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126337/lion-rest-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
animal forest double exposure art set, editable design element
animal forest double exposure art set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15137306/animal-forest-double-exposure-art-set-editable-design-elementView license
Python Swallowing a Roe-Deer (ca. 1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Python Swallowing a Roe-Deer (ca. 1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125977/python-swallowing-roe-deer-ca-1840s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
animal forest double exposure art set, editable design element
animal forest double exposure art set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15136865/animal-forest-double-exposure-art-set-editable-design-elementView license
Lion and Serpent (ca. 1840) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion and Serpent (ca. 1840) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125931/lion-and-serpent-ca-1840-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Arctic animals illustration sticker set, aesthetic paint remix
Arctic animals illustration sticker set, aesthetic paint remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197787/arctic-animals-illustration-sticker-set-aesthetic-paint-remixView license
Large Lion (early 1830s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Large Lion (early 1830s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126044/large-lion-early-1830s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Arctic animals illustration sticker set, aesthetic paint remix
Arctic animals illustration sticker set, aesthetic paint remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195944/arctic-animals-illustration-sticker-set-aesthetic-paint-remixView license
Elephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Barye
Elephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127104/elephants-ca-1867-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Stag and Doe (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag and Doe (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126372/stag-and-doe-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal forest silhouette design element set
Editable animal forest silhouette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183771/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView license
Elephants in Water (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Barye
Elephants in Water (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126391/elephants-water-ca-1850-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Tiger at Rest (ca. 1830s-1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tiger at Rest (ca. 1830s-1840s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125501/tiger-rest-ca-1830s-1840s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597318/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Lion Cubs (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
Two Lion Cubs (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126354/two-lion-cubs-ca-1850-1869-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing Lion (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Standing Lion (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126305/standing-lion-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Lion family animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lion family animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661664/lion-family-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Lion and Serpent, No. 2 (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion and Serpent, No. 2 (ca. 1850) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126347/lion-and-serpent-no-ca-1850-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Lion animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lion animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661499/lion-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Running Jaguar (ca. 1830-1840) by Antoine Louis Barye
Running Jaguar (ca. 1830-1840) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125507/running-jaguar-ca-1830-1840-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Lion resting animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lion resting animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661087/lion-resting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Walking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Walking Bear (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126373/walking-bear-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal forest silhouette design element set
Editable animal forest silhouette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183522/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView license
Python Coiled Around a Tree (ca. 1863) by Antoine Louis Barye
Python Coiled Around a Tree (ca. 1863) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126831/python-coiled-around-tree-ca-1863-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
3D leopard tigers in the wild editable remix
3D leopard tigers in the wild editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395309/leopard-tigers-the-wild-editable-remixView license
Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124701/lion-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Lion family animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Lion family animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661668/lion-family-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Roaring Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Roaring Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124979/roaring-lion-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Baby lion animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Baby lion animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661487/baby-lion-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Lion, Number 2 (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Seated Lion, Number 2 (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124764/seated-lion-number-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Lion No. 1 (cast ca. 1847) by Antoine Louis Barye
Seated Lion No. 1 (cast ca. 1847) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126238/seated-lion-no-cast-ca-1847-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife conservation poster template, editable design
Wildlife conservation poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17138069/wildlife-conservation-poster-template-editable-designView license
Lion and Serpent No. 3 (sketch) (modeled ca. 1832) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion and Serpent No. 3 (sketch) (modeled ca. 1832) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125546/lion-and-serpent-no-sketch-modeled-ca-1832-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Animal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Animal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481984/animal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tiger Rolling (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tiger Rolling (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126383/tiger-rolling-ca-1850-1869-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license