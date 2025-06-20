Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscape public domainriverpublic domain oil paintingvintage landscape paintings public domainvintage oil paintingtroyonanimal drinking oil painting public domainanimalCattle Drinking (1851) by Constant TroyonOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 765 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1148 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLife quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20304917/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseGoing to Market on a Misty Morning (1851) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788056/going-market-misty-morning-1851-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCattle and Sheep in a Landscape (c. 1855) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787173/cattle-and-sheep-landscape-c-1855-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseRepose (19th century) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125393/repose-19th-century-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseOxen Plowing (1860) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787203/oxen-plowing-1860-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licensePlane window, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031859/plane-window-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Scene along a River Bank (1637) by Pieter Pietersz Deneynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155697/scene-along-river-bank-1637-pieter-pietersz-deneynFree Image from public domain licensePlane window, Starry Night background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031858/plane-window-starry-night-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRiver Landscape with Cows (1645/1650) by Aelbert Cuyphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10011121/river-landscape-with-cows-16451650-aelbert-cuypFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseThe Gooseherd (c. 1850–55) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787778/the-gooseherd-c-1850-55-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055774/kayaking-woman-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Cattle (c. 1865) by Jules Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785948/landscape-with-cattle-c-1865-jules-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055773/kayaking-woman-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigures and Cattle in a Landscape (18th century) by After Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793272/figures-and-cattle-landscape-18th-century-after-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licensePlane window, Starry Night desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031861/plane-window-starry-night-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Gamekeeper (1850s) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787296/the-gamekeeper-1850s-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055776/kayaking-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Market at Szolnok, Hungary (after 1851) by August Xaver Karl von Pettenkofenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126852/image-dog-horse-cowFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057501/kayaking-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Cattle (17th century) by Attributed to Johann Heinrich Rooshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151419/landscape-with-cattle-17th-century-attributed-johann-heinrich-roosFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060716/kayaking-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Horsemen and Cattle (17th century) by Attributed to Johann Heinrich Rooshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151372/image-horse-cows-animalFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseView at La Ferte-Saint-Aubin, near Orleans by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924138/image-dog-cow-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBerglandschaft mit einem Wasserfall und Flüßchen im Vordergrund, null by karl franz kraulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938367/image-clouds-horse-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057343/solo-travel-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView licensePasture in Normandy by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961866/pasture-normandy-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseWine bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714916/wine-bar-poster-templateView licenseCattle by a Mountain Lake (1800-1830) by Northern Europeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124634/cattle-mountain-lake-1800-1830-northern-europeanFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking desktop wallpaper, woman background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057536/kayaking-desktop-wallpaper-woman-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMondscheinlandschaft an einem Fluß, Hirte und Hirtin treiben das Vieh zum Hof, 1789 by johann georg pforrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981635/image-dog-cows-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057356/solo-travel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBerglandschaft mit einem See, null by carl philipp schallhashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936518/berglandschaft-mit-einem-see-null-carl-philipp-schallhasFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with the Castle of Francheville, ca. 1669 by frederik de moucheronhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980517/landscape-with-the-castle-francheville-ca-1669-frederik-moucheronFree Image from public domain license