Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage readinghumanhousepolitical debatesillustration politicsoysterfacewoodenPolitics in an Oyster House Dedicated To H.B. Latrobe Esq. (1851) by Michele Fanoli, Lemercier and Cie 19th century, After Richard Caton Woodville and GoupilOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 877 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1316 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAmerican studies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539239/american-studies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMexican News (engraved 1851, issued 1853) by Alfred Jones, After painting by Richard Caton Woodville and American Art Unionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126842/image-face-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseUkraine war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655013/ukraine-war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePolitics in an Oyster House (1848) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126657/politics-oyster-house-1848-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic table lamp editable mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684667/aesthetic-table-lamp-editable-mockup-home-decorView licensePolitics in an Oyster House (1851) by Michele Fanoli, Richard Caton Woodville, Joseph Lemercier and Galerie Goupil and Ciehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053398/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseChange & better world poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896337/change-better-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMexican News (engraved 1851, issued 1853) by Alfred Jones, After painting by Richard Caton Woodville and American Art Unionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126856/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseFind your voice Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190369/find-your-voice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Local Characters (19th century) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124546/three-local-characters-19th-century-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSelf-Portrait with Flowered Wallpaper (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126655/image-wallpaper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEquality rally Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9366893/equality-rally-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSelf-Portrait in a Black Coat (1848-1850 (?)) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126690/self-portrait-black-coat-1848-1850-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to wonderland, editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521932/welcome-wonderland-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseThe Card Players (recto) / Classical Scene (verso) (19th century) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124683/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen violations Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12072839/women-violations-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMexican News (1851) by Alfred Jones, Richard Caton Woodville, J Dalton and American Art Unionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053385/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911801/peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld '76 and Young '48 (1849) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126729/old-76-and-young-48-1849-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licensePeace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925701/peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman (1846-1849) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126567/portrait-woman-1846-1849-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseReading time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460072/reading-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sailor's Wedding (1852) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126935/the-sailors-wedding-1852-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517197/music-streaming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOld Woman and Child Reading a Book (1840s) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126406/old-woman-and-child-reading-book-1840s-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseRead more Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478724/read-more-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Italian Boy with Hurdy-Gurdy (ca. 1853) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126455/the-italian-boy-with-hurdy-gurdy-ca-1853-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467639/music-streaming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBringing in the Boar's Head (ca. 1845) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126168/bringing-the-boars-head-ca-1845-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseDebating society Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980556/debating-society-instagram-post-templateView licenseBringing in the Boar's Head (1845) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126547/bringing-the-boars-head-1845-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517198/music-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSoldier's Experience (1847) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126620/soldiers-experience-1847-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517199/music-streaming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMan in Green Coat with Umbrella (1848) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126649/man-green-coat-with-umbrella-1848-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseGo Vote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735545/vote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn American man reads from a newspaper with amazement the latest news on the Mexican war, surrounded by an attentive group…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13985541/image-person-art-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478921/literature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMexican News by Alfred Jones and Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9635390/mexican-news-alfred-jones-and-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license