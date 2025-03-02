Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageoil painting flowerspatterngarden paintingflower oil paintingsaint flowerpublic domain flower paintingfloral pattern public domainbotanical fernStill Life with Flowers (1852) by Simon Saint JeanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1445 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower Piece (18th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123225/flower-piece-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA Portrait (1852) by Charles Louis Lucien Müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126906/portrait-1852-charles-louis-lucien-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseRoses in a Vase (Late 19th century) by Imitator of Henri Fantin Latourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775787/roses-vase-late-19th-century-imitator-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598358/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseFlowers in a Chantilly Vase (c.1760) painting in high resolution by Louis Tessier.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728734/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597477/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseBouquet of Daisies and Violets (before 1866) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126209/bouquet-daisies-and-violets-before-1866-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598282/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseBouquet of Flowers with Dahlias (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126755/bouquet-flowers-with-dahlias-ca-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597622/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726794/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597916/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseBouquet of Garden Pinks (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128412/bouquet-garden-pinks-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597644/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Young Man (1790-1799) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124431/portrait-young-man-1790-1799-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMarphise (1852) by Eugène Delacroixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126883/marphise-1852-eugene-delacroixFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1785) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124073/portrait-lady-ca-1785-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseVirgin and Child with Saint Joseph (18th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123350/virgin-and-child-with-saint-joseph-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598077/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseFrontispiece for Bonvin Album (1867) by Jean Marie Reignierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128701/frontispiece-for-bonvin-album-1867-jean-marie-reignierFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726788/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597328/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Cardinal François Joachim de Pierre de Bernis (18th century) by Attributed to Antoine François Callethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123257/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFlowers in a Cut Glass Vase (185[?]) by William Perkins Babcockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043185/flowers-cut-glass-vase-185-william-perkins-babcockFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of a Lady Holding a Book (ca. 1740-49) by Attributed to George Beare and Studio assistant of George Bearehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123513/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598290/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseCamellias and rhododendrons by Johan Laurentz Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920607/camellias-and-rhododendronsFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Fruit (ca. 1850) by Simon Saint Jeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126327/still-life-with-fruit-ca-1850-simon-saint-jeanFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePNG Flowers borders art illustration painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15483029/png-flowers-borders-art-illustration-paintingView license