A Portrait (1852) by Charles Louis Lucien Müller
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1860) by Charles Loring Elliott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126652/self-portrait-ca-1860-charles-loring-elliottFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study of Juliette (1905) by Julius Le Blanc Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129632/study-juliette-1905-julius-blanc-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513124/aesthetic-spiritual-woman-backgroundView license
Marphise (1852) by Eugène Delacroix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126883/marphise-1852-eugene-delacroixFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080365/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Christian Martyr (1868) by Charles François Jalabert and Paul Delaroche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128732/the-christian-martyr-1868-charles-francois-jalabert-and-paul-delarocheFree Image from public domain license
Flower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581887/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Knight of Malta (18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123281/portrait-knight-malta-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Flower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581892/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125207/portrait-elderly-lady-ca-1820-circle-jacques-louis-davidFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513384/aesthetic-spiritual-woman-backgroundView license
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1785) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124073/portrait-lady-ca-1785-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pandora (1873) by Alexandre Cabanel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128860/pandora-1873-alexandre-cabanelFree Image from public domain license
Cute vintage cherub, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253716/cute-vintage-cherub-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Portrait of Gabrielle des Courtis (?) (1864) by Jean Jacques Henner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128500/portrait-gabrielle-des-courtis-1864-jean-jacques-hennerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Man (first quarter 18th century) by Unknown 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015932/portrait-man-first-quarter-18th-century-unknown-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Young Lady (ca. 1750-1760) by Style of Francois Hubert Drouais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123576/portrait-young-lady-ca-1750-1760-style-francois-hubert-drouaisFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Devotion (1857) by Charles Chaplin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127185/devotion-1857-charles-chaplinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Returning from the Fields (1871) by Jules Adolphe Aimé Louis Breton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128794/returning-from-the-fields-1871-jules-adolphe-aime-louis-bretonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Mrs. Foote (ca. 1829) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125479/portrait-mrs-foote-ca-1829-englishFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman (1846-1849) by Richard Caton Woodville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126567/portrait-woman-1846-1849-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Portrait Of Mrs. Mellon, Duchess Of St. (1758-1810) by John Hoppner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123877/portrait-mrs-mellon-duchess-st-1758-1810-john-hoppnerFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Jane Breckenridge (1830-1878) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126074/portrait-jane-breckenridge-1830-1878-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable men's skincare collage remix background, lifestyle design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725534/editable-mens-skincare-collage-remix-background-lifestyle-designView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126364/self-portrait-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Portrait of the Countess of Wilton (?) (ca. 1810) by Attributed to William Owen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124499/portrait-the-countess-wilton-ca-1810-attributed-william-owenFree Image from public domain license