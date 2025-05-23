Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage victorian paintingspublic domain oil paintingmanfacepeopleartvintagefurnitureThe Sailor's Wedding (1852) by Richard Caton WoodvilleOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 993 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1489 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseOld '76 and Young '48 (1849) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126729/old-76-and-young-48-1849-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrouville (1871) by Eugène Louis Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128793/trouville-1871-eugene-louis-boudinFree Image from public domain licenseWriting quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686720/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of George Aloysius Lucas (1885) by Léon Bonnathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129179/portrait-george-aloysius-lucas-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseScene from "Little Dorritt" (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125765/scene-from-little-dorritt-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Story of a Battle (ca. 1875) by Mihály Munkácsyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128442/the-story-battle-ca-1875-mihaly-munkacsyFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licenseMarphise (1852) by Eugène Delacroixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126883/marphise-1852-eugene-delacroixFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082129/mens-vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Painter and His Model (1855) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127030/the-painter-and-his-model-1855-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLe Musée des Rieurs #24: L'Amour, le Vin, et le Tabac (1840–1866) by J Bettannierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786318/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bible poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127290/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licensePortrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126233/image-person-art-adultFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseIn-Door Skating at the St. Nicholas Rink (1901)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775269/in-door-skating-the-st-nicholas-rink-1901Free Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseGathering Berries (11 July 1874) by Lagardehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784387/gathering-berries-11-july-1874-lagardeFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Water (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775621/the-water-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535852/album-cover-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Bride of Savoy (19th century) by Frank Blackwell Mayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125912/the-bride-savoy-19th-century-frank-blackwell-mayerFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535851/album-cover-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseUntitled salon scene (1893) by A C Paryshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776557/untitled-salon-scene-1893-parysFree Image from public domain licenseWork and chill post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView licenseStudents Drinking (19th century) by Tony Golzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125057/students-drinking-19th-century-tony-golzFree Image from public domain licenseBe my Valentine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685941/valentine-instagram-post-templateView licenseView from the Galleries of the St. Louis Convention Hall in an Interval... (1888) by Paul E Harneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785146/image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaby it's you Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685923/baby-its-you-instagram-post-templateView licenseDifferences in Opinion (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125800/differences-opinion-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13282163/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseAntonin Proust (1880) by Edouard Manet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3859162/antonin-proust-1880-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain license