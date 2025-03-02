Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagehorse paintingskycc0 art horsehorse oil painting artoilwomansky oil paintingcows public domainAn Encampment in the Atlas Mountains (ca. 1865) by Eugène FromentinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 876 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1314 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Halt (1872) by Eugène Fromentinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128814/the-halt-1872-eugene-fromentinFree Image from public domain licenseHorse in village fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664973/horse-village-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseToreros at Prayer before Entering the Arena (ca. 1870) by Jehan Georges Viberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127212/toreros-prayer-before-entering-the-arena-ca-1870-jehan-georges-vibertFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted forest unicorn fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664956/enchanted-forest-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCoast near Villers (ca. 1859) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126646/coast-near-villers-ca-1859-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseSioux Indians in the Mountains (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125710/sioux-indians-the-mountains-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSoldiers Depart after Plundering, ca. 1685 – 1693 by pieter van bloemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936148/soldiers-depart-after-plundering-ca-1685-1693-pieter-van-bloemenFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042552/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensePastoral (ca. 1730) by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123433/pastoral-ca-1730-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseLandscape With Milkmaid And Peasants (ca. 1670) by Jan Siberechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123103/landscape-with-milkmaid-and-peasants-ca-1670-jan-siberechtsFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseLandscape with Horsemen and Cattle (17th century) by Attributed to Johann Heinrich Rooshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151372/image-horse-cows-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Israelites' encampment in the wilderness of Paran after the Exodus from Egypt: God manifests himself in the form of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966752/image-cloud-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA Peasant Driving Cattle, Sheep and Goats in a Landscape (c. 1785) by Attributed to Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793800/image-horse-cows-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042579/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Buffalo (ca. 1865-68) by Jean Achille Benouvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126974/landscape-with-buffalo-ca-1865-68-jean-achille-benouvilleFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseKing George III Reviewing the Prince of Wales' Regiment of Light Dragoons, Attended by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792570/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseLandscape, the Cascades of Tivoli (mid 18th-early 19th century) by Daniel Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123776/landscape-the-cascades-tivoli-mid-18th-early-19th-century-daniel-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseDaisy & inspiration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055281/daisy-inspiration-poster-templateView licenseCattle by a Mountain Lake (1800-1830) by Northern Europeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124634/cattle-mountain-lake-1800-1830-northern-europeanFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059899/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView licenseThe Old Parish Church and Village, Hampton-on-Thames, Middlesex, 18th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203719/image-vintage-woman-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042580/american-gothic-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Duel After the Masquerade (1857-1859) by Jean Léon Gérômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127171/the-duel-after-the-masquerade-1857-1859-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788766/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFifth Regiment in Mount Vernon Place (1889-1898) by James G Harwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129250/fifth-regiment-mount-vernon-place-1889-1898-james-harwoodFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059891/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView licenseAllegory (ca. 1860-1865) by Adolphe Monticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126665/allegory-ca-1860-1865-adolphe-monticelliFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseFarmyard with Cattle (1849) by Eugène Fromentin Dupeuxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742429/farmyard-with-cattle-1849-eugene-fromentin-dupeuxFree Image from public domain licenseEditable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn einem in einen Felsen gebauten Haus trinkt eine Frau aus der Quelle, dabei ein Knabe in rotem Rock; ein halb abgepackter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949051/image-cows-animals-treesFree Image from public domain license