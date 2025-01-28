rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Napoleon III (ca. 1865) by Alexandre Cabanel
Save
Edit Image
oil painting portrait manroyal roompublic domain oil paintingpublic domain oil painting roombackgroundcrownfaceperson
Join our community Instagram post template, editable text
Join our community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830092/join-our-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
John Adams (c. 1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuart
John Adams (c. 1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028152/john-adams-c-18001815-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Join the team poster template, editable text and design
Join the team poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499281/join-the-team-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pandora (1873) by Alexandre Cabanel
Pandora (1873) by Alexandre Cabanel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128860/pandora-1873-alexandre-cabanelFree Image from public domain license
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843027/join-the-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Napoleon III (1868) by Adolphe Yvon
Portrait of Napoleon III (1868) by Adolphe Yvon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128715/portrait-napoleon-iii-1868-adolphe-yvonFree Image from public domain license
Join our community poster template
Join our community poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183279/join-our-community-poster-templateView license
1814 (1862) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
1814 (1862) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128367/1814-1862-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain license
Join the team Facebook story template, editable design
Join the team Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499285/join-the-team-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126364/self-portrait-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Join the team Facebook cover template, editable design
Join the team Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499286/join-the-team-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Aglaida and Boniface by Alexandre Cabanel
Aglaida and Boniface by Alexandre Cabanel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717793/aglaida-and-boniface-alexandre-cabanelFree Image from public domain license
Work and chill post template
Work and chill post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779388/work-and-chill-post-templateView license
Fredinand Hebra
Fredinand Hebra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482000/fredinand-hebraFree Image from public domain license
Join our community Instagram story template
Join our community Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183121/join-our-community-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of the Infanta Maria Ana Victoria de Borbón (ca. 1723) by French
Portrait of the Infanta Maria Ana Victoria de Borbón (ca. 1723) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123428/portrait-the-infanta-maria-ana-victoria-borbon-ca-1723-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Join our community blog banner template
Join our community blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183401/join-our-community-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Johann von Fichard, 1568 – 1570 by unknown, 16th century;
Portrait of Johann von Fichard, 1568 – 1570 by unknown, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953166/portrait-johann-von-fichard-1568-1570-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Work from home post template
Work from home post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779421/work-from-home-post-templateView license
Portrait of the Artist (1885) by Léon Bonnat
Portrait of the Artist (1885) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129169/portrait-the-artist-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ira Aldridge in the Role of Shakespeare's Othello (ca. 1826) by William Mulready
Ira Aldridge in the Role of Shakespeare's Othello (ca. 1826) by William Mulready
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125450/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Achille Deban de Laborde (1817) by Alexandre Jean Dubois Drahonet
Portrait of Achille Deban de Laborde (1817) by Alexandre Jean Dubois Drahonet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795145/portrait-achille-deban-laborde-1817-alexandre-jean-dubois-drahonetFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Portrait of George Aloysius Lucas (1885) by Léon Bonnat
Portrait of George Aloysius Lucas (1885) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129179/portrait-george-aloysius-lucas-1885-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sir Benjamin Collins Brodie, Bart. F.R.S: Serjent-Surgeon to the Queen
Sir Benjamin Collins Brodie, Bart. F.R.S: Serjent-Surgeon to the Queen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506401/sir-benjamin-collins-brodie-bart-frs-serjent-surgeon-the-queenFree Image from public domain license
Luxury hotel Instagram post template, editable text
Luxury hotel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376040/luxury-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Half-length Portrait of a Young Man, ca. 1570 – 1590 by french master ca. 1550/1600
Half-length Portrait of a Young Man, ca. 1570 – 1590 by french master ca. 1550/1600
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959724/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of William T. Walters (1883) by Léon Bonnat
Portrait of William T. Walters (1883) by Léon Bonnat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129131/portrait-william-walters-1883-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dr. William Hartigan (?) (c. 1793) by Gilbert Stuart
Dr. William Hartigan (?) (c. 1793) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026623/dr-william-hartigan-c-1793-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Referral promotion poster template, editable text and design
Referral promotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513376/referral-promotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Petition to the Doge (1860) by Carl Ludwig Friedrich Becker
The Petition to the Doge (1860) by Carl Ludwig Friedrich Becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128327/the-petition-the-doge-1860-carl-ludwig-friedrich-beckerFree Image from public domain license
American Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Margaretha Völker, née Holzhausen, 1588 by unknown, 16th century;
Portrait of Margaretha Völker, née Holzhausen, 1588 by unknown, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940655/portrait-margaretha-volker-nee-holzhausen-1588-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license