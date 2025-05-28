Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagealfred jacob millerfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitUntitled: Similar to Françoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 779 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1168 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled: Françoise Ravel as Bertrand Ravel [Verso: Similar to Recto] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126999/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseUntitled: Sketch for Françoise Ravel as Starchington [Verso: a Related Sketch] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127058/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885384/strong-girls-united-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Bertrand (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127120/francoise-ravel-bertrand-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127142/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885365/strong-girls-united-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseFrançoise Ravel as the Harlequin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127126/francoise-ravel-the-harlequin-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885368/women-power-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Lourdin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127037/francoise-ravel-lourdin-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885392/women-power-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseFrançoise Ravel as the Conscript Recruit (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127038/francoise-ravel-the-conscript-recruit-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885391/strong-girls-united-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseUntitled: Study for Françoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127146/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885393/equality-for-women-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseUntitled: Françoise Ravel as Bertrand [Verso: Antoine Ravel as Bertrand] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127040/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885386/women-power-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGabriel Ravel as Babilas (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127032/gabriel-ravel-babilas-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885370/equality-for-women-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roloff (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127143/francoise-ravel-roloff-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseGabriel Ravel as Simon (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127019/gabriel-ravel-simon-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127125/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntoine Ravel as Chevalier Grinaldo (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127063/antoine-ravel-chevalier-grinaldo-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction company brochure template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940984/construction-company-brochure-template-editable-designView licenseJerome Ravel as Burge (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127044/jerome-ravel-burge-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885387/equality-for-women-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Bibi (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127061/francoise-ravel-bibi-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127001/francoise-ravel-ventalaw-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Jeannot (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127015/francoise-ravel-jeannot-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGabriel Ravel as Godenski (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127141/gabriel-ravel-godenski-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAntoine Ravel as the White Knight (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127124/antoine-ravel-the-white-knight-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license