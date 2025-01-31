rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mrs. Keller as the Goddess of Liberty (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Save
Edit Image
patrioticusalibertypublic domain art libertypatriotic vintageamerican artpatriotic vintage artworkvintage paper
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mrs. Keller as the Goddess of Liberty (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Mrs. Keller as the Goddess of Liberty (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127121/mrs-keller-the-goddess-liberty-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921290/american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Françoise Ravel as the Conscript Recruit (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as the Conscript Recruit (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127038/francoise-ravel-the-conscript-recruit-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
William Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
William Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126996/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863102/american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
William Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
William Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127017/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Indian Girl (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Indian Girl (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127048/indian-girl-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Untitled: Study of a Horsecart (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Untitled: Study of a Horsecart (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127018/untitled-study-horsecart-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vote ballot mockup, editable card design
Vote ballot mockup, editable card design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807154/vote-ballot-mockup-editable-card-designView license
Antoine Ravel as Chevalier Grinaldo (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Antoine Ravel as Chevalier Grinaldo (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127063/antoine-ravel-chevalier-grinaldo-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American economy, money finance collage, editable design
PNG element American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11846650/png-element-american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Joseph Jefferson as Asa Trenchard [From Tom Taylor's 'Our American Cousin'] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Joseph Jefferson as Asa Trenchard [From Tom Taylor's 'Our American Cousin'] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127021/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Liberty American flag, editable creative font design
Liberty American flag, editable creative font design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18128913/liberty-american-flag-editable-creative-font-designView license
Untitled: Sketch for Françoise Ravel as Starchington [Verso: a Related Sketch] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Untitled: Sketch for Françoise Ravel as Starchington [Verso: a Related Sketch] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127058/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
American election poster template, editable text and design
American election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921181/american-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gabriel Ravel as the Clown (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Gabriel Ravel as the Clown (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127062/gabriel-ravel-the-clown-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Prince Charles Edward (Disguised as a Lady's Maid to Flora McDonald) (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Prince Charles Edward (Disguised as a Lady's Maid to Flora McDonald) (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127127/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903444/american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Untitled: Françoise Ravel as Bertrand Ravel [Verso: Similar to Recto] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Untitled: Françoise Ravel as Bertrand Ravel [Verso: Similar to Recto] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126999/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
4th of July
4th of July
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18128746/liberty-american-flag-editable-creative-font-designView license
Gabriel Ravel as Babilas (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Gabriel Ravel as Babilas (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127032/gabriel-ravel-babilas-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
PNG element American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868216/png-element-american-business-success-corporate-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Françoise Ravel as Bertrand (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as Bertrand (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127120/francoise-ravel-bertrand-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
America Instagram post template, editable text and design
America Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343294/america-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Françoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127142/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909902/american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Gabriel Ravel as Simon (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Gabriel Ravel as Simon (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127019/gabriel-ravel-simon-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905117/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Françoise Ravel as the Harlequin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as the Harlequin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127126/francoise-ravel-the-harlequin-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
I voted poster template, editable text and design
I voted poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679400/voted-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jerome Ravel as Burge (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Jerome Ravel as Burge (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127044/jerome-ravel-burge-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905268/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
William Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
William Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126994/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American economy, money finance collage, editable design
PNG element American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903387/png-element-american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Unidentified Figure (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Unidentified Figure (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126995/unidentified-figure-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license