Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitclothingFrançoise Ravel as Lourdin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 861 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1292 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as the Harlequin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127126/francoise-ravel-the-harlequin-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Bertrand (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127120/francoise-ravel-bertrand-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseJerome Ravel as Burge (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127044/jerome-ravel-burge-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGabriel Ravel as Babilas (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127032/gabriel-ravel-babilas-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Bibi (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127061/francoise-ravel-bibi-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseAntoine Ravel as Robert Macaire (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127035/antoine-ravel-robert-macaire-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127142/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled: Françoise Ravel as Bertrand Ravel [Verso: Similar to Recto] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126999/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127001/francoise-ravel-ventalaw-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseAntoine Ravel as Chevalier Grinaldo (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127063/antoine-ravel-chevalier-grinaldo-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roloff (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127143/francoise-ravel-roloff-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseGabriel Ravel as the Clown (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127062/gabriel-ravel-the-clown-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127017/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseFrançoise Ravel as the Conscript Recruit (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127038/francoise-ravel-the-conscript-recruit-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127125/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseUntitled: Similar to Françoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126997/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled: Sketch for Françoise Ravel as Starchington [Verso: a Related Sketch] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127058/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Jeannot (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127015/francoise-ravel-jeannot-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAntoine Ravel as Courci (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127139/antoine-ravel-courci-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781967/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseGabriel Ravel as Simon (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127019/gabriel-ravel-simon-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license