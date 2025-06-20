rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Françoise Ravel as Lourdin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitclothing
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Françoise Ravel as the Harlequin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as the Harlequin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127126/francoise-ravel-the-harlequin-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Françoise Ravel as Bertrand (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as Bertrand (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127120/francoise-ravel-bertrand-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Jerome Ravel as Burge (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Jerome Ravel as Burge (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127044/jerome-ravel-burge-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Gabriel Ravel as Babilas (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Gabriel Ravel as Babilas (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127032/gabriel-ravel-babilas-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Françoise Ravel as Bibi (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as Bibi (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127061/francoise-ravel-bibi-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Antoine Ravel as Robert Macaire (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Antoine Ravel as Robert Macaire (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127035/antoine-ravel-robert-macaire-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Françoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127142/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Untitled: Françoise Ravel as Bertrand Ravel [Verso: Similar to Recto] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Untitled: Françoise Ravel as Bertrand Ravel [Verso: Similar to Recto] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126999/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Françoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127001/francoise-ravel-ventalaw-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Antoine Ravel as Chevalier Grinaldo (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Antoine Ravel as Chevalier Grinaldo (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127063/antoine-ravel-chevalier-grinaldo-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Françoise Ravel as Roloff (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as Roloff (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127143/francoise-ravel-roloff-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Gabriel Ravel as the Clown (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Gabriel Ravel as the Clown (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127062/gabriel-ravel-the-clown-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
William Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
William Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127017/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Françoise Ravel as the Conscript Recruit (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as the Conscript Recruit (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127038/francoise-ravel-the-conscript-recruit-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Françoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127125/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Untitled: Similar to Françoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Untitled: Similar to Françoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126997/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Untitled: Sketch for Françoise Ravel as Starchington [Verso: a Related Sketch] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Untitled: Sketch for Françoise Ravel as Starchington [Verso: a Related Sketch] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127058/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Françoise Ravel as Jeannot (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Françoise Ravel as Jeannot (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127015/francoise-ravel-jeannot-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Antoine Ravel as Courci (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Antoine Ravel as Courci (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127139/antoine-ravel-courci-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781967/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Gabriel Ravel as Simon (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Gabriel Ravel as Simon (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127019/gabriel-ravel-simon-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license