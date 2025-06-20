rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Chocolate Vendor (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
Save
Edit Image
artchocolatefaceillustrationpaul gavarnipersonpublic domainvintage
Fruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705661/png-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Two Peasants (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
Two Peasants (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127080/two-peasants-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Master chocolatier poster template, editable aesthetic blurred design
Master chocolatier poster template, editable aesthetic blurred design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18588537/master-chocolatier-poster-template-editable-aesthetic-blurred-designView license
Man in Night Dress (1804-1866) by Paul Gavarni
Man in Night Dress (1804-1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125256/man-night-dress-1804-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Paul Gauguin quote Facebook story template
Paul Gauguin quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609247/paul-gauguin-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
V'la l'coco: The Chocolate Vendor (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
V'la l'coco: The Chocolate Vendor (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127100/vla-lcoco-the-chocolate-vendor-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Cake shop logo template, editable text
Cake shop logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971153/cake-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license
Young Peasant Woman (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
Young Peasant Woman (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127068/young-peasant-woman-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Cake shop logo template, editable text
Cake shop logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966579/cake-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license
Man in Costume (1859-1860) by Paul Gavarni
Man in Costume (1859-1860) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128157/man-costume-1859-1860-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Talk (De la tribu des Badinguet) (1861-1862) by Paul Gavarni
Small Talk (De la tribu des Badinguet) (1861-1862) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128341/small-talk-de-tribu-des-badinguet-1861-1862-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Banana chocolate chip muffin label template
Banana chocolate chip muffin label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002338/banana-chocolate-chip-muffin-label-templateView license
À quinze ans, moi, j'etais pas 'core formée (ca. 1855) by Paul Gavarni
À quinze ans, moi, j'etais pas 'core formée (ca. 1855) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126532/quinze-ans-moi-jetais-pas-core-formee-ca-1855-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Banana chocolate chip muffin label template, editable design
Banana chocolate chip muffin label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14790076/banana-chocolate-chip-muffin-label-template-editable-designView license
Man in Turkish Dress (ca. 1860) by Paul Gavarni
Man in Turkish Dress (ca. 1860) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126653/man-turkish-dress-ca-1860-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage birthday cake, editable celebration design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage birthday cake, editable celebration design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341845/vintage-birthday-cake-editable-celebration-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actors (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
Actors (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127111/actors-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Hot chocolate Instagram post template, editable text
Hot chocolate Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459166/hot-chocolate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Peasant Leaning on a Stick (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarni
Peasant Leaning on a Stick (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128153/peasant-leaning-stick-1859-1865-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Indecision (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarni
Indecision (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128143/indecision-1859-1865-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Chocolate bar poster template, editable design
Chocolate bar poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14725498/chocolate-bar-poster-template-editable-designView license
Man in Apron and Cap (ca. 1855) by Paul Gavarni
Man in Apron and Cap (ca. 1855) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126507/man-apron-and-cap-ca-1855-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday sister Instagram story template, editable text
Happy birthday sister Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458968/happy-birthday-sister-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Twelve Months: August (1866) by Paul Gavarni
The Twelve Months: August (1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128652/the-twelve-months-august-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Chocolate day Instagram story template, editable text
Chocolate day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543263/chocolate-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Misery (ca. 1855) by Paul Gavarni
Misery (ca. 1855) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126515/misery-ca-1855-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Artist with Canvas (1855-1866) by Paul Gavarni
Artist with Canvas (1855-1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127079/artist-with-canvas-1855-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Chocolate gift box Instagram story template, editable text
Chocolate gift box Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543137/chocolate-gift-box-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A Bon Vinaigre (1859) by Paul Gavarni
A Bon Vinaigre (1859) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128192/bon-vinaigre-1859-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894088/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Half-length Male Figure in Sixteenth-century Costume (1855-1867) by Paul Gavarni
Half-length Male Figure in Sixteenth-century Costume (1855-1867) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127081/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chic country home Instagram post template, editable text
Chic country home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620114/chic-country-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man with Broom (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
Man with Broom (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127098/man-with-broom-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day package Instagram post template, editable social media design
Valentine's day package Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650674/valentines-day-package-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Sailor (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
Sailor (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127095/sailor-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license
Baked with love editable Instagram post template
Baked with love editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113826/baked-with-love-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
The Barmaid (1847-1851) by Paul Gavarni
The Barmaid (1847-1851) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126619/the-barmaid-1847-1851-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license