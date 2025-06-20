Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartchocolatefaceillustrationpaul gavarnipersonpublic domainvintageWoman Chocolate Vendor (1855-1857) by Paul GavarniOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 773 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1160 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705661/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseTwo Peasants (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127080/two-peasants-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseMaster chocolatier poster template, editable aesthetic blurred designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18588537/master-chocolatier-poster-template-editable-aesthetic-blurred-designView licenseMan in Night Dress (1804-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125256/man-night-dress-1804-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licensePaul Gauguin quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609247/paul-gauguin-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseV'la l'coco: The Chocolate Vendor (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127100/vla-lcoco-the-chocolate-vendor-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseCake shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971153/cake-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseYoung Peasant Woman (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127068/young-peasant-woman-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseCake shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966579/cake-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseMan in Costume (1859-1860) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128157/man-costume-1859-1860-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSmall Talk (De la tribu des Badinguet) (1861-1862) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128341/small-talk-de-tribu-des-badinguet-1861-1862-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseBanana chocolate chip muffin label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002338/banana-chocolate-chip-muffin-label-templateView licenseÀ quinze ans, moi, j'etais pas 'core formée (ca. 1855) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126532/quinze-ans-moi-jetais-pas-core-formee-ca-1855-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseBanana chocolate chip muffin label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14790076/banana-chocolate-chip-muffin-label-template-editable-designView licenseMan in Turkish Dress (ca. 1860) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126653/man-turkish-dress-ca-1860-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage birthday cake, editable celebration design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341845/vintage-birthday-cake-editable-celebration-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127111/actors-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseHot chocolate Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459166/hot-chocolate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeasant Leaning on a Stick (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128153/peasant-leaning-stick-1859-1865-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseIndecision (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128143/indecision-1859-1865-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate bar poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14725498/chocolate-bar-poster-template-editable-designView licenseMan in Apron and Cap (ca. 1855) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126507/man-apron-and-cap-ca-1855-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday sister Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458968/happy-birthday-sister-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Twelve Months: August (1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128652/the-twelve-months-august-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543263/chocolate-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMisery (ca. 1855) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126515/misery-ca-1855-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArtist with Canvas (1855-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127079/artist-with-canvas-1855-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate gift box Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543137/chocolate-gift-box-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Bon Vinaigre (1859) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128192/bon-vinaigre-1859-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894088/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHalf-length Male Figure in Sixteenth-century Costume (1855-1867) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127081/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChic country home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620114/chic-country-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan with Broom (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127098/man-with-broom-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's day package Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650674/valentines-day-package-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSailor (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127095/sailor-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseBaked with love editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113826/baked-with-love-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Barmaid (1847-1851) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126619/the-barmaid-1847-1851-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license