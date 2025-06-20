Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitvintage illustrationJerome Ravel as Burge (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 871 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1306 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as the Harlequin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127126/francoise-ravel-the-harlequin-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGabriel Ravel as Babilas (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127032/gabriel-ravel-babilas-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntoine Ravel as Robert Macaire (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127035/antoine-ravel-robert-macaire-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseAntoine Ravel as Chevalier Grinaldo (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127063/antoine-ravel-chevalier-grinaldo-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Bertrand (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127120/francoise-ravel-bertrand-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWilliam Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127017/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseGabriel Ravel as the Clown (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127062/gabriel-ravel-the-clown-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançois Ravel as Vol-au-vent (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127128/francois-ravel-vol-au-vent-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Bibi (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127061/francoise-ravel-bibi-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Lourdin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127037/francoise-ravel-lourdin-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roloff (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127143/francoise-ravel-roloff-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseUntitled: Françoise Ravel as Bertrand Ravel [Verso: Similar to Recto] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126999/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Jeannot (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127015/francoise-ravel-jeannot-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUntitled: Study for Françoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127146/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGabriel Ravel as Godenski (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127141/gabriel-ravel-godenski-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127142/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127001/francoise-ravel-ventalaw-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGabriel Ravel as Simon (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127019/gabriel-ravel-simon-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAntoine Ravel as Robert Macaire (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127036/antoine-ravel-robert-macaire-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseAntoine Ravel as Courci (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127129/antoine-ravel-courci-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license