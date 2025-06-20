Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain paperpaul gavarnifacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationHalf-length Male Figure in Sixteenth-century Costume (1855-1867) by Paul GavarniOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1344 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSailor (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127095/sailor-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseFruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705661/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseMan in Seventeenth-century Costume (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126904/man-seventeenth-century-costume-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePeasant Woman Leaning on Wall (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126900/peasant-woman-leaning-wall-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Man (1847-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126630/portrait-man-1847-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126882/peasant-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Man with Knapsack (1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128666/young-man-with-knapsack-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOld Woman in Red Cap (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126912/old-woman-red-cap-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseSave water word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446767/save-water-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Peasants (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127080/two-peasants-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseGreen planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan in a Clown Suit (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126915/man-clown-suit-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady on Sofa (ca. 1850) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126351/lady-sofa-ca-1850-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of an Old Man (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126922/head-old-man-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442712/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan Walking (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126924/man-walking-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseSave the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Men at a Table with Wine (ca. 1859) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126610/two-men-table-with-wine-ca-1859-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMauvais Coucheur (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126893/mauvais-coucheur-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant Woman with Two Young Children (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126894/peasant-woman-with-two-young-children-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoodcutter (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127064/woodcutter-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIntoxicated Man and Boy (ca. 1859) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126609/intoxicated-man-and-boy-ca-1859-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licensePaul Gauguin quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609247/paul-gauguin-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWoman Supporting a Man (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126925/woman-supporting-man-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseOld Woman (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126911/old-woman-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseMan with Broom (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127098/man-with-broom-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain license