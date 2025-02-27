Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageharlequinalfred jacob miller1855patternusaharlequin costumevintage paperdrawings vintageFrançoise Ravel as the Harlequin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1287 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFirst winter book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787700/first-winter-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Bertrand (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127120/francoise-ravel-bertrand-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage flower illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237535/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Bibi (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127061/francoise-ravel-bibi-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591439/png-aesthetic-animal-christianView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127142/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Namaqua Chameleon transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238277/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseGabriel Ravel as Babilas (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127032/gabriel-ravel-babilas-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseUntitled: Françoise Ravel as Bertrand Ravel [Verso: Similar to Recto] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126999/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Chinese legend transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228691/png-chinese-legend-customizable-cut-outView licenseJerome Ravel as Burge (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127044/jerome-ravel-burge-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Lourdin (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127037/francoise-ravel-lourdin-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957235/halloween-costume-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAntoine Ravel as Robert Macaire (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127035/antoine-ravel-robert-macaire-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage female cyclist illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238421/png-bicycle-bike-black-and-whiteView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Ventalaw (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127001/francoise-ravel-ventalaw-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, running little girl transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237656/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseWilliam Evans Burton (1804-1860) as Waddilove [In To Parents and Guardians] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127017/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseProtect fish Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163572/protect-fish-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAntoine Ravel as Chevalier Grinaldo (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127063/antoine-ravel-chevalier-grinaldo-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714028/halloween-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGabriel Ravel as the Clown (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127062/gabriel-ravel-the-clown-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237685/png-beige-collage-element-customizableView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Jeannot (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127015/francoise-ravel-jeannot-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696424/art-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseUntitled: Sketch for Françoise Ravel as Starchington [Verso: a Related Sketch] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127058/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSave ocean Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913994/save-ocean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGabriel Ravel as Simon (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127019/gabriel-ravel-simon-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseDog music conductor, editable entertainment collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9423491/dog-music-conductor-editable-entertainment-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roloff (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127143/francoise-ravel-roloff-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14768477/presidents-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Roquinet (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127125/francoise-ravel-roquinet-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding megaphone, editable social media collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591201/dog-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrançoise Ravel as the Conscript Recruit (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127038/francoise-ravel-the-conscript-recruit-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713258/flower-vintage-woman-sticker-art-nouveau-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView licenseAntoine Ravel as Robert Macaire (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127036/antoine-ravel-robert-macaire-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517187/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseFrançois Ravel as Vol-au-vent (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127128/francois-ravel-vol-au-vent-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license