Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonseaartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingPrince Charles Edward (Disguised as a Lady's Maid to Flora McDonald) (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 988 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1482 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseIncident of a Voyage to New Orleans (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125816/incident-voyage-new-orleans-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePuffer fish head man editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView licenseNever Go to France, Without You Learn the Lingo. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125736/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFashion store logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941466/fashion-store-logo-template-editable-textView licenseHans, the German (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124614/hans-the-german-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCapt- Nor 'Nor'West (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125798/capt-nor-norwest-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntoine Ravel as Chevalier Grinaldo (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127063/antoine-ravel-chevalier-grinaldo-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled: Study of a Horsecart (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127018/untitled-study-horsecart-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Keller as the Goddess of Liberty (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127121/mrs-keller-the-goddess-liberty-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFashion store logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959838/fashion-store-logo-template-editable-textView licenseUntitled: Sketch for Françoise Ravel as Starchington [Verso: a Related Sketch] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127058/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseBill- If You are Coming (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125825/bill-you-are-coming-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Frigate Congress Outside Naples (1857) by Tommaso de Simonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127160/the-frigate-congress-outside-naples-1857-tommaso-simoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseUntitled: Study of a Horsecart (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127022/untitled-study-horsecart-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGabriel Ravel as Godenski (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127141/gabriel-ravel-godenski-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseIndian Girl (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127048/indian-girl-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128172/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStreet Sketch Philosophy (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125866/street-sketch-philosophy-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled: Françoise Ravel as Bertrand Ravel [Verso: Similar to Recto] (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126999/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseStreet Sketch. Boy Gallantry (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125815/street-sketch-boy-gallantry-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseAntoine Ravel as the White Knight (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127124/antoine-ravel-the-white-knight-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseOpera Martha (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125727/opera-martha-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSummer hats Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951627/summer-hats-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrançoise Ravel as Bertrand (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127120/francoise-ravel-bertrand-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license