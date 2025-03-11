rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Little Housekeeper (1857) by Pierre Édouard Frère
Save
Edit Image
cookingkitchenhousekeeperfacepersonartvintagepublic domain
Baking class Instagram post template, editable text
Baking class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12548233/baking-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Preparing Dinner (1858) by Pierre Édouard Frère
Preparing Dinner (1858) by Pierre Édouard Frère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127224/preparing-dinner-1858-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377573/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Helping Herself (1859) by Pierre Édouard Frère
Helping Herself (1859) by Pierre Édouard Frère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128214/helping-herself-1859-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain license
Culinary arts Instagram post template, editable text
Culinary arts Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12548206/culinary-arts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cook Asleep Beside Stove (19th century) by Fr Kett
Cook Asleep Beside Stove (19th century) by Fr Kett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124626/cook-asleep-beside-stove-19th-century-kettFree Image from public domain license
Cook with love poster template, editable text and design
Cook with love poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713033/cook-with-love-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dutch Interior (ca. 1840) by Jean August Hendrik Leys
Dutch Interior (ca. 1840) by Jean August Hendrik Leys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125949/dutch-interior-ca-1840-jean-august-hendrik-leysFree Image from public domain license
Chicken thighs label template, editable design
Chicken thighs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539138/chicken-thighs-label-template-editable-designView license
Kitchen Interior with Three Women, null by justus juncker
Kitchen Interior with Three Women, null by justus juncker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986145/kitchen-interior-with-three-women-null-justus-junckerFree Image from public domain license
Baking school Instagram post template, editable text
Baking school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377744/baking-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Cold Day (1858) by Pierre Édouard Frère
The Cold Day (1858) by Pierre Édouard Frère
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127201/the-cold-day-1858-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain license
Summer bbq poster template
Summer bbq poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572096/summer-bbq-poster-templateView license
Cold Fingers (ca. 1865) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
Cold Fingers (ca. 1865) by Charles Felix Blauvelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126955/cold-fingers-ca-1865-charles-felix-blauveltFree Image from public domain license
Summer bbq poster template
Summer bbq poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572089/summer-bbq-poster-templateView license
Young Cook Caressing A Dead Bird (1859) by Enoch Wood Perry
Young Cook Caressing A Dead Bird (1859) by Enoch Wood Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127242/young-cook-caressing-dead-bird-1859-enoch-wood-perryFree Image from public domain license
Family cooking recipes poster template, editable text and design
Family cooking recipes poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378970/family-cooking-recipes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman and Child Before a Mirror (1870s) by Paul Seignac
Woman and Child Before a Mirror (1870s) by Paul Seignac
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783919/woman-and-child-before-mirror-1870s-paul-seignacFree Image from public domain license
Homemade Instagram post template, editable text
Homemade Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421623/homemade-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Kitchen in Thermalia, main medical building
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Kitchen in Thermalia, main medical building
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438345/photo-image-animal-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show poster template, editable text and design
Cooking show poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777860/cooking-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Nantucket School of Philosophy (1887) by Eastman Johnson
The Nantucket School of Philosophy (1887) by Eastman Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129165/the-nantucket-school-philosophy-1887-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Culinary arts poster template, editable text and design
Culinary arts poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698353/culinary-arts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mädchen, das Fische und einen Hahn eingekauft hat, zählt ihr Geld, 1667? by j. ulhoorn
Mädchen, das Fische und einen Hahn eingekauft hat, zählt ihr Geld, 1667? by j. ulhoorn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935874/image-tree-person-poultryFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen diary Instagram story template, editable text
Kitchen diary Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477892/kitchen-diary-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Peasant Family (19th century) by Christian Eduard Böttcher
Peasant Family (19th century) by Christian Eduard Böttcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126298/peasant-family-19th-century-christian-eduard-bottcherFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen diary poster template, editable text and design
Kitchen diary poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477889/kitchen-diary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Marchioness (from Dickens' "The Old Curiosity Shop") (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
The Marchioness (from Dickens' "The Old Curiosity Shop") (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125733/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Date night recipe poster template, editable text and design
Date night recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12048157/date-night-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Quarrel (1850) by Ferdinand de Braekeleer the elder
The Quarrel (1850) by Ferdinand de Braekeleer the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126768/the-quarrel-1850-ferdinand-braekeleer-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView license
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain license
Family dinner poster template, editable text and design
Family dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378796/family-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Letter (1816) by Martin Drölling
The Letter (1816) by Martin Drölling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791638/the-letter-1816-martin-drollingFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608172/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Savoyard (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
The Savoyard (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124903/the-savoyard-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen diary blog banner template, editable text
Kitchen diary blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477888/kitchen-diary-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lady with a Guitar (ca. 1873) by Giovanni Boldini
Lady with a Guitar (ca. 1873) by Giovanni Boldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128288/lady-with-guitar-ca-1873-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen diary Instagram post template, editable text
Kitchen diary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12222613/kitchen-diary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Scullery Boy, 1789 by jacobus johannes lauwers
Scullery Boy, 1789 by jacobus johannes lauwers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985788/scullery-boy-1789-jacobus-johannes-lauwersFree Image from public domain license