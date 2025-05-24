Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesewingpublic domain girl sewing vintagevintage sewingpierre frèredressmakersewing illustrationfacewoodenThe Little Dressmaker (1858) by Pierre Édouard FrèreOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 965 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1448 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDIY crafts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976277/diy-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDisappointment (19th century) by Antoine Émile Plassanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124795/disappointment-19th-century-antoine-emile-plassanFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221566/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDevotion (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128463/devotion-1863-1864-antoine-emile-plassanFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, Young Girls with Seagull by Pierre Bonnard transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189614/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseThe Cold Day (1858) by Pierre Édouard Frèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127201/the-cold-day-1858-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain licenseDIY crafts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746982/diy-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGoing to School (1853) by Pierre Édouard Frèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126938/going-school-1853-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain licenseDIY crafts Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976275/diy-crafts-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Little Housekeeper (1857) by Pierre Édouard Frèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127182/the-little-housekeeper-1857-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain licenseDIY crafts blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976276/diy-crafts-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInterior with Woman Sewing (c. 1800 - c. 1810) by Wybrand Hendrikshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734194/interior-with-woman-sewing-c-1800-1810-wybrand-hendriksFree Image from public domain licenseFlower wedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7325171/flower-wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseHelping Herself (1859) by Pierre Édouard Frèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128214/helping-herself-1859-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain licenseSpring wedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7319157/spring-wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseEvening Prayer (1863-1864) by Antoine Émile Plassanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128398/evening-prayer-1863-1864-antoine-emile-plassanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas jazz Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238914/christmas-jazz-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBy the Window, 1890 – 1891 by fritz von uhdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940068/the-window-1890-1891-fritz-von-uhdeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas jazz Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238916/christmas-jazz-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseReconciliation (1851) by Ferdinand de Braekeleer the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126863/reconciliation-1851-ferdinand-braekeleer-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas recipe Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238918/christmas-recipe-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseA female lace maker, null by unknown, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952974/female-lace-maker-null-unknown-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseSewing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724150/sewing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair with Baluster Splat and Tassel-Carved Crest Railhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9296222/side-chair-with-baluster-splat-and-tassel-carved-crest-railFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7340406/imageView licenseThe Rag Basket (c. 1850 - c. 1882) by Alexander Hugo Bakker Korffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733200/the-rag-basket-c-1850-1882-alexander-hugo-bakker-korffFree Image from public domain licenseFloral quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7348074/imageView licenseThe Messenger (1815) by Martin Dröllinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791779/the-messenger-1815-martin-drollingFree Image from public domain licenseFlower quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7328905/imageView licensePreparing Dinner (1858) by Pierre Édouard Frèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127224/preparing-dinner-1858-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas recipe blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238917/christmas-recipe-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseYard with staircase, null by philipp rumpfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979889/yard-with-staircase-null-philipp-rumpfFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas jazz blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238913/christmas-jazz-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseMan Reading (1851) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788054/man-reading-1851-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain licensePicasso quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7334637/imageView licenseThe Bibliophile (c. 1890) by Adolphe Charles Édouard Steinheilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776601/the-bibliophile-c-1890-adolphe-charles-edouard-steinheilFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238912/world-art-day-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMiniature side chairs (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102462/miniature-side-chairs-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseSpa wellness resort Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887604/spa-wellness-resort-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Health of the King (ca. 1861) by Florent Willemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126746/the-health-the-king-ca-1861-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain license