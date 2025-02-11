Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage landscape paintings public domainlandscape vintagevintage effectlandscapegrass artpeaceful landscapelandscape oil painting18th century landscape paintingsEffect of Autumn, Fontainebleau (ca. 1870) by Narcisse Virgile Diaz de la PeñaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 855 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1282 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. 