Preparing Dinner (1858) by Pierre Édouard Frère
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Little Housekeeper (1857) by Pierre Édouard Frère
Dutch Interior (ca. 1840) by Jean August Hendrik Leys
The Cold Day (1858) by Pierre Édouard Frère
Helping Herself (1859) by Pierre Édouard Frère
Mädchen, das Fische und einen Hahn eingekauft hat, zählt ihr Geld, 1667? by j. ulhoorn
Kitchen Interior with Three Women, null by justus juncker
Scullery Boy, 1789 by jacobus johannes lauwers
Venetian Kitchen Interior (ca. 1600) by Dirck de Vries
A Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvin
The Nantucket School of Philosophy (1887) by Eastman Johnson
Frau und Kind in der Küche bei Karotten und Geflügel, null by henricus franciscus wiertz
"Ludus Pro Patria" (1883) by Pierre Puvis de Chavannes
A female lace maker, null by unknown, 18th century;
Peasant Family (19th century) by Christian Eduard Böttcher
In der Küche einer Mühle sitzt ein Ritter am Herde, die Müllerin sucht mit einem Eimer Wasser das Feuer zu löschen, null by…
Interior: The Cook (1639-1684) by Caspar Netscher
A Family Praying at the Midday Meal, 1667 by egbert jaspersz. van heemskerck
Cook Asleep Beside Stove (19th century) by Fr Kett
Küche mit Herd, Regal und Mauerbogen, ca. 1880 – 1881 by wilhelm busch
A Peasant Family at Home, null by johann andreas herrlein
