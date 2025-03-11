Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagekitchencookingenoch wood perrypublic domain artusahomeart paintingvintage people photosYoung Cook Caressing A Dead Bird (1859) by Enoch Wood PerryOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 852 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1278 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKitchen diary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12937013/kitchen-diary-poster-templateView licenseCook Asleep Beside Stove (19th century) by Fr Ketthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124626/cook-asleep-beside-stove-19th-century-kettFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen tips & tricks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12938095/kitchen-tips-tricks-poster-templateView licenseVenice, the Grand Canal at Night (1858 or 1859) by Enoch Wood Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127218/venice-the-grand-canal-night-1858-1859-enoch-wood-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452547/home-kitchen-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl and Boy Reading on a Sofa (1859) by John George Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127245/girl-and-boy-reading-sofa-1859-john-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452531/cooking-show-blog-banner-templateView licenseReal Faith (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125781/real-faith-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437098/cooking-show-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Little Housekeeper (1857) by Pierre Édouard Frèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127182/the-little-housekeeper-1857-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452683/cooking-show-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrau mit drei Männern bei Kerzenlicht an der Tafel, null by german, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939836/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395244/cooking-show-poster-templateView licenseMother Buttoning a Child's Dress (1859) by Christian Schusselehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128173/mother-buttoning-childs-dress-1859-christian-schusseleFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597076/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Couple Seated on a Sofa (1817) by Joseph Partridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125490/couple-seated-sofa-1817-joseph-partridgeFree Image from public domain licenseOnline Cooking Class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452597/online-cooking-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127279/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen diary poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597989/kitchen-diary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Naval Hospital, London, England: Interior of kitchenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334197/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931867/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView licenseVorne links ein Mann, der den rechten Fuß auf einen Stuhl gestellt hat und sich Sporen anlegt, null by daniel chodowieckihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955535/image-person-art-traditionalFree Image from public domain licenseCooking quote Instagram post template, editable home interior design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18782125/cooking-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-home-interior-design-textView licenseCaptain (?) Nathan Hawks (1850-1859) by Miniature Richard Morrell Staigg and Frame Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126798/photo-image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen decoration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848148/kitchen-decoration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRoom with red furniture, null by german, 19th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983683/room-with-red-furniture-null-german-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599596/kitchen-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128146/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain licenseKitchenware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646143/kitchenware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMilly Ye Cook Street Sketch (1810-1874) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125397/milly-cook-street-sketch-1810-1874-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11808146/home-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMan Pouring a Drink at a Bar (ca. 1859) by Charles Felix Blauvelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126592/man-pouring-drink-bar-ca-1859-charles-felix-blauveltFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493619/cooking-show-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Butcher Offering a Woman a Glass of Beer, 1639 by david ryckaert iiihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936189/butcher-offering-woman-glass-beer-1639-david-ryckaert-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765225/home-kitchen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Amateur (1859) by Victor Joseph Chavethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128230/the-amateur-1859-victor-joseph-chavetFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11577034/kitchen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Physicians Friend by Charles Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376903/the-physicians-friend-charles-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674415/home-kitchen-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlbum of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128132/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license