Illuminated Frontispiece with an Artist Painting a River Scene for William T. Walters' Drawings Album "Original Sketches"…
Seguy's papillons magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818143/seguys-papillons-magic-fontView license
Illuminated Frontispiece with the Maryland Coat-of-arms for William T. Walters' Drawings Album "Original Sketches" (1859) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127240/image-border-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817575/vintage-ornamentView license
Illuminated Tailpiece with a Palette and Brushes for William T. Walters' Drawings Album "Original Sketches" (1859) by C M B
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127239/image-background-border-animalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ornate typography editable text design, creative font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17562325/image-alphabet-letter-textView license
Illuminated Tailpiece with Thistle and a Skull for William T. Walters' Drawing Album "Original Sketches" (1859) by C M B
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127252/image-potted-plant-grass-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ornament magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818254/vintage-ornament-magic-fontView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127282/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820862/vintage-ornamentView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128152/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127287/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824415/vintage-ornamentView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127285/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
William Morris inspired magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814263/william-morris-inspired-magic-fontView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128177/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14850188/vintage-ornamentView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127258/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866617/vintage-ornamentView license
Walters' American Drawings Album No. 1 (Misc. American Drawings) (ca. 1859) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157705/photo-image-border-book-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seguy's Papillons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777315/seguys-papillonsView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128172/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127284/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128133/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815454/vintage-ornamentView license
Mountain and River Scene (1859) by William M Hart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128255/mountain-and-river-scene-1859-william-hartFree Image from public domain license
Seguy's Papillons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818095/seguys-papillonsView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127269/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Seguy's Papillons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818372/seguys-papillonsView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127280/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14826493/vintage-ornamentView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127283/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817515/vintage-ornamentView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127265/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820856/vintage-ornamentView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128144/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127267/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license