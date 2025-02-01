Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagefoodstill life painting public domainvintage champagnevintagestill life oil paintingpublic domain fruit paintingclampublic domain fruitStill Life (1859) by Johann Wilhelm PreyerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1094 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1640 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStill Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823793/png-1900-alexej-von-jawlensky-artView licenseStill Life with a Glass and Oysters (ca. 1640) by Jan Davidsz de Heem.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2628698/still-life-with-glass-and-oysters-ca-1640-jan-davidsz-heemFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStill Life with Oysters and Grapes by Jan Davidsz de Heemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922767/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStill Life with a Turkey Pie (1627) by Pieter Claeszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731674/still-life-with-turkey-pie-1627-pieter-claeszFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStill life, 1640 - 1684, Jan Van Den Hecke Vanhempihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864858/still-life-1640-1684Free Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life: Peaches and Grapes (ca.1825) by John A. Woodside.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2628848/still-life-peaches-and-grapes-ca1825-john-woodsideFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Chinese Bowl and Vase of Flowers (1635-1638 (Baroque)) by Isaak Soreauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136091/image-flowers-fruit-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseLemons (1884) by George Henry Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049282/lemons-1884-george-henry-hallFree Image from public domain licenseStill Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823921/png-alexej-von-jawlensky-art-artworkView licenseStill Life with Fruit (ca. 1850) by Simon Saint Jeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126327/still-life-with-fruit-ca-1850-simon-saint-jeanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082124/png-apples-art-basketView licenseClose up on pale wine glass painting grapes countryside.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14611539/close-pale-wine-glass-painting-grapes-countrysideView licenseFruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseStill Life of Fruits (1650-1659 (Renaissance)) by Luca Fortehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151519/still-life-fruits-1650-1659-renaissance-luca-forteFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseStill Life of Fruits (1650-1659 (Baroque)) by Luca Fortehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151543/still-life-fruits-1650-1659-baroque-luca-forteFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers Market Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058447/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseStill life (1871) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744716/still-life-1871-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Herring, Wine and Bread by Pieter Claeszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038801/image-art-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensestill life with grapes of various colors and grapevines and leaves, melon, peaches, raspberries, blackberries, plums…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651592/image-plant-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRed Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829367/png-1915-apple-artView licenseDelicious gastronomy food. Free public domain CC0 photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6033829/photo-image-public-domain-food-freeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseStill Life, Wineglass, Two Peaches by Robert Spear Dunninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035582/still-life-wineglass-two-peaches-robert-spear-dunningFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBunch of Grapes (1870s) by Andrew John Henry Wayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128758/bunch-grapes-1870s-andrew-john-henry-wayFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClose up on pale wine grapes countryside outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14614508/close-pale-wine-grapes-countryside-outdoorsView licenseFarmers Market Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030903/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseStill Life with Lemons, Oranges, and a Pomegranate (1620–1640) painting in high resolution by Jacob van Hulsdonck. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036216/illustration-image-leaf-art-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers Market blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058481/png-1800s-antique-artView licenseBanquet Still Life (c. 1620 - c. 1650) by Osias Beert Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731735/banquet-still-life-c-1620-1650-osias-beertFree Image from public domain license