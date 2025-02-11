Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageromeroman senatebetrayalpublic domain rome ancientchurch paintingromanroman senatorspublic domain classic paintingThe Death of Caesar (1859-1867) by Jean Léon GérômeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 705 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1798 x 1057 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient Rome Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050101/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Historical betrayal illustrated dramatically.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959856/png-historical-betrayal-illustrated-dramaticallyView licenseAncient Rome Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678653/ancient-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHistorical betrayal illustrated dramatically.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19464701/historical-betrayal-illustrated-dramaticallyView licenseAncient Rome social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678648/ancient-rome-social-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG Betrayal scene with cartoon characters.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20538312/png-betrayal-scene-with-cartoon-charactersView licenseAncient Rome blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678632/ancient-rome-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBetrayal scene with cartoon characters.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21163555/betrayal-scene-with-cartoon-charactersView licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15440206/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseCartoon Julius Caesar assassination scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19435405/cartoon-julius-caesar-assassination-sceneView licenseRoman architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047085/roman-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Cartoon Julius Caesar assassination scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955426/png-cartoon-julius-caesar-assassination-sceneView licenseVisit Rome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685042/visit-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Betrayal scene with historical figures.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955027/png-betrayal-scene-with-historical-figuresView licenseItalian city tour poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157531/italian-city-tour-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePNG Betrayal scene with cartoon characters.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20538310/png-betrayal-scene-with-cartoon-charactersView licenseAward laurel wreath accessories decoration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994407/award-laurel-wreath-accessories-decoration-element-set-editable-designView licenseBetrayal scene with historical figures.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19436966/betrayal-scene-with-historical-figuresView licenseEditable funky Greek statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368354/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView licensePNG Betrayal scene in cartoon style.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20539547/png-betrayal-scene-cartoon-styleView licenseItalian city tour Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709202/italian-city-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBetrayal scene with cartoon characters.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21167976/betrayal-scene-with-cartoon-charactersView licenseThe Colosseum poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328000/the-colosseum-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBetrayal scene in cartoon style.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21167045/betrayal-scene-cartoon-styleView licenseThe Colosseum flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327998/the-colosseum-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licensePNG Betrayal scene with historical figures.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959941/png-betrayal-scene-with-historical-figuresView licenseItalian city tour social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157550/italian-city-tour-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBetrayal scene with historical figures.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19463542/betrayal-scene-with-historical-figuresView licenseItalian architecture poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328002/italian-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCartoon betrayal scene illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19435724/cartoon-betrayal-scene-illustrationView licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licensePNG Cartoon betrayal scene illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955710/png-cartoon-betrayal-scene-illustrationView licenseAncient Rome Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12732206/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlexander the Great Cutting the Gordian Knot (ca. 1718-1719 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Paolo Paninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136598/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310882/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseAncient Roman leader addressing assembly.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17723820/ancient-roman-leader-addressing-assemblyView licenseRoman architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598341/roman-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAncient Roman senate meeting scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17723817/ancient-roman-senate-meeting-sceneView licenseItalian city tour blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157519/italian-city-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseElymas the Sorcerer Struck with Blindness by Raphael (Raffaello Sanzio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374163/elymas-the-sorcerer-struck-with-blindness-raphael-raffaello-sanzioFree Image from public domain license