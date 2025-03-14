Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewalkingart paintingantique drawings public domainwatercolor illustrationspaul gavarnipeasantpublic domain woman walkingfacePeasant Girl (1859-1865) by Paul GavarniOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1382 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeasant Leaning on a Stick (1859-1865) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128153/peasant-leaning-stick-1859-1865-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseYoung Peasant Woman (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127068/young-peasant-woman-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licensePaul Gauguin quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609247/paul-gauguin-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGypsy Woman and Child (ca. 1859) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126614/gypsy-woman-and-child-ca-1859-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseNovel & book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723239/novel-book-poster-templateView licenseWoman and Child at a Shrine (1865) by Théophile Victor Émile Lemmenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128629/woman-and-child-shrine-1865-theophile-victor-emile-lemmensFree Image from public domain licenseWalking shoes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeasant couple, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935132/peasant-couple-ca-1771-1772-georg-melchior-krausFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967636/inner-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStehende junge Frau mit einem Krug in der Linken, im Profil nach links, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953002/image-person-classic-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseItalian Peasant Woman At Prayer (1865) by Henry Parsons Rivierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157919/italian-peasant-woman-prayer-1865-henry-parsons-riviereFree Image from public domain licenseDog walks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736472/dog-walks-poster-templateView licensePas coquette (19th century) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125088/pas-coquette-19th-century-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty Clinic Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18435878/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePeasant Girl Smoking (1849) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126732/peasant-girl-smoking-1849-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel ads poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731067/summer-travel-ads-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBildnis des Goldarbeiters Adam von Memmingen, July 12, 1748 by johannes esaias nilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948043/image-person-classic-weaponFree Image from public domain licenseNew normal Instagram post template, editable Covid-19 doodle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636014/new-normal-instagram-post-template-editable-covid-19-doodle-designView licenseWoman telling a man about her toothache by Sulpice Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377562/woman-telling-man-about-her-toothache-sulpice-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseNew normal blog banner template, editable Covid-19 doodle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635999/new-normal-blog-banner-template-editable-covid-19-doodle-designView licensePeasant Woman with Two Young Children (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126894/peasant-woman-with-two-young-children-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001473/henri-rousseau-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage pastoral scene illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258716/economyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel ads Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731066/summer-travel-ads-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePeasant Woman with Jar (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126879/peasant-woman-with-jar-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel ads Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998220/summer-travel-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHistoric gathering pastoral scene illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258822/patheronFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel ads Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256344/summer-travel-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBauernmädchen im Wald sitzend, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956194/bauernmadchen-wald-sitzend-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605929/henri-rousseau-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseDancing Children (1782) by Jane Palmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025215/dancing-children-1782-jane-palmerFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling is for getting lost Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853277/traveling-for-getting-lost-instagram-story-templateView licenseZwei Gruppen Mädchen undd junger Frauen, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956599/image-face-person-illustratedFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gradient woman border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8489320/aesthetic-gradient-woman-border-backgroundView licenseLe medecin de campagnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406825/medecin-campagneFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's society Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211232/womens-society-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDie Heilige Familie mit Elisabeth und dem Johannesknaben mit der Wäscherin, null by sébastien bourdonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947960/image-tree-person-artFree Image from public domain license