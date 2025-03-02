rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
Save
Edit Image
school paintingschoolgirloil painting portraitvictorian women portraitportrait 18th centurysistersbonnet public domain
Ballet academy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Ballet academy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211728/ballet-academy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126635/portrait-jennie-walters-little-girl-ca-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Ballet academy Instagram story, editable social media design
Ballet academy Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211733/ballet-academy-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Ballet academy blog banner template, editable ad
Ballet academy blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211746/ballet-academy-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Little Girl in a Red Bonnet (19th century) by George Augustus Baker
Little Girl in a Red Bonnet (19th century) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125575/little-girl-red-bonnet-19th-century-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Best sister poster template, editable text and design
Best sister poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686696/best-sister-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Ellen Harper Walters (ca. 1859) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Ellen Harper Walters (ca. 1859) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126599/portrait-ellen-harper-walters-ca-1859-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Short film Instagram story template, editable text
Short film Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576971/short-film-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126233/image-person-art-adultFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Lady Holding a Book (ca. 1740-49) by Attributed to George Beare and Studio assistant of George Beare
Portrait of a Lady Holding a Book (ca. 1740-49) by Attributed to George Beare and Studio assistant of George Beare
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123513/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Best sister Instagram post template, editable text
Best sister Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686697/best-sister-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128307/princess-kotschoubey-1860-franz-xaver-winterhalterFree Image from public domain license
Best sister Instagram story template, editable text
Best sister Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576972/best-sister-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
My Sister Is Not In (1879) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O M
My Sister Is Not In (1879) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O M
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129042/sister-not-1879-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Portrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis David
Portrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125207/portrait-elderly-lady-ca-1820-circle-jacques-louis-davidFree Image from public domain license
Carnival, editable poster template
Carnival, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125174/carnival-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French and Venetian
Portrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French and Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125018/portrait-woman-early-19th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128874/portrait-the-artist-1874-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
News from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevens
News from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128319/news-from-afar-mid-1860s-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Best sister blog banner template, editable text
Best sister blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686698/best-sister-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughton
The Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129000/the-waning-honeymoon-1878-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Young Lady (ca. 1750-1760) by Style of Francois Hubert Drouais
Portrait of a Young Lady (ca. 1750-1760) by Style of Francois Hubert Drouais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123576/portrait-young-lady-ca-1750-1760-style-francois-hubert-drouaisFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
1814 (1862) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
1814 (1862) by Jean Louis Ernest Meissonier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128367/1814-1862-jean-louis-ernest-meissonierFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Lovice Corbett Whittemore (Mrs. Thomas Whittemore) (1845) by Alvan Clark
Lovice Corbett Whittemore (Mrs. Thomas Whittemore) (1845) by Alvan Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042198/lovice-corbett-whittemore-mrs-thomas-whittemore-1845-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Woman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
Woman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126703/woman-kneeling-prayer-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license