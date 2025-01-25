rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Suffer the Little Children (1859) by Anton Weber
Save
Edit Image
jesuspublic domain jesusreligious christian artjesus public domain imageschristian artreligiouspeace public domainface
Vintage Jesus collage poster
Vintage Jesus collage poster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582572/vintage-jesus-collage-posterView license
Christus mit dem Lieblingsjünger Johannes, Halbfiguren am Tisch des letzten Abendmahles, über ihnen die Dreifaltigkeit, 1874…
Christus mit dem Lieblingsjünger Johannes, Halbfiguren am Tisch des letzten Abendmahles, über ihnen die Dreifaltigkeit, 1874…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940833/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130971/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView license
The Crucifixion of Christ, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
The Crucifixion of Christ, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983740/the-crucifixion-christ-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178298/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Jesus, Martha and Mary, 1823 by johann david passavant
Jesus, Martha and Mary, 1823 by johann david passavant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945691/jesus-martha-and-mary-1823-johann-david-passavantFree Image from public domain license
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131057/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView license
The Man of Sorrows with Arms Outstretched (c. 1500) by Albrecht Dürer
The Man of Sorrows with Arms Outstretched (c. 1500) by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988133/the-man-sorrows-with-arms-outstretched-c-1500-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130910/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView license
Mount Calvary, ca. 1480 – 1490 by monogrammist pm
Mount Calvary, ca. 1480 – 1490 by monogrammist pm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18958133/mount-calvary-ca-1480-1490-monogrammistFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179198/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
Agony in the Garden, null by karl gottlob schönherr
Agony in the Garden, null by karl gottlob schönherr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950269/agony-the-garden-null-karl-gottlob-schonherrFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Christus, von Heiligen umgeben, nach dem Vorhang der großen Orgel (?) im Dom von Siena von Sodoma, 1818 – 1843 by johann…
Christus, von Heiligen umgeben, nach dem Vorhang der großen Orgel (?) im Dom von Siena von Sodoma, 1818 – 1843 by johann…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948471/image-pencil-drawing-jesus-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177005/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Die Kreuzigung, im Campo Santo zu Pisa, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Die Kreuzigung, im Campo Santo zu Pisa, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949329/die-kreuzigung-campo-santo-pisa-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179368/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
Maria Magdalena salbt Jesus Christus die Füße, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Maria Magdalena salbt Jesus Christus die Füße, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979862/image-pencil-drawing-jesus-faceFree Image from public domain license
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131245/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView license
Eine Miniatur, die Kreuzigung darstellend, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Eine Miniatur, die Kreuzigung darstellend, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983772/eine-miniatur-die-kreuzigung-darstellend-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176946/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Wie Christus die Seele der dahingeschiedenen Maria mit sich nimmt - Wandgemälde, angeblich von Giunta Pisano, im Chor in der…
Wie Christus die Seele der dahingeschiedenen Maria mit sich nimmt - Wandgemälde, angeblich von Giunta Pisano, im Chor in der…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944011/image-pencil-drawing-person-illustratedFree Image from public domain license
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130906/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView license
The Last Supper, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
The Last Supper, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952967/the-last-supper-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179251/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
Kreuzigungsszene, nach einer Vorlage in San Francesco in Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Kreuzigungsszene, nach einer Vorlage in San Francesco in Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934158/image-pencil-drawing-jesus-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179282/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
Jesus Christ, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Jesus Christ, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980474/jesus-christ-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179497/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
Historic religious artwork mobile wallpaper.
Historic religious artwork mobile wallpaper.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21049059/historic-religious-artwork-mobile-wallpaperView license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179514/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
Christ shows his wounds, null by karl müller
Christ shows his wounds, null by karl müller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939446/christ-shows-his-wounds-null-karl-mullerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179351/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
Thronende Madonna mit dem Kind, einem Evangelisten, den Heiligen Paulus, Franziskus und Sebastian sowie anbetenden…
Thronende Madonna mit dem Kind, einem Evangelisten, den Heiligen Paulus, Franziskus und Sebastian sowie anbetenden…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983500/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167793/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Aus dem Langschiff der oberen Kirche von San Francesco in Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Aus dem Langschiff der oberen Kirche von San Francesco in Assisi, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936062/image-pencil-drawing-jesus-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130383/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView license
Historic religious artwork mobile wallpaper
Historic religious artwork mobile wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19433681/historic-religious-artwork-mobile-wallpaperView license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167733/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Kruzifix auf Holz im Tempio Malatestiano zu Rimini, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
Kruzifix auf Holz im Tempio Malatestiano zu Rimini, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton ramboux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938597/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license