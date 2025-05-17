Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewinter paintingsnaturewinterboywinter nature scenepublic domain people winter paintingpaintinghuman groupBoy Skating (1860) by George Henry BoughtonOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 982 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1473 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGirl's reading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539313/girls-reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman at Church Door (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126632/woman-church-door-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597733/holiday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126703/woman-kneeling-prayer-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseWinter Landscape with Ice Skaters on a River, 1800 by andries vermeulenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984195/winter-landscape-with-ice-skaters-river-1800-andries-vermeulenFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome baby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597211/welcome-baby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinterlandschaft, Schlittschuhläufer bei Zelten auf dem Kanal, ein Husar umarmt ein Getränke haltendes Mädchen, null by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939382/image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseSnow & winter sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494006/snow-winter-sale-poster-templateView licenseJanuary (c. 1820)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788124/january-c-1820Free Image from public domain licenseChristmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518833/christmas-snowman-during-winter-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCottage in the ice, null by netherlandish, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933629/cottage-the-ice-null-netherlandish-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseSnow angels Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454201/snow-angels-instagram-post-templateView licenseWinterlandschaft, auf dem Eis viele Schlittschuhläufer, rechts schnallt ein Mann einer Frau die Schlittschuhe an, null by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980249/image-people-art-traditionalFree Image from public domain licenseIt's a boy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107208/its-boy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSkaters on the Ice, ca. 1642 – 1645 by isaac van ostadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951384/skaters-the-ice-ca-1642-1645-isaac-van-ostadeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people hanging out in a park illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327900/png-children-customizable-design-resourceView licenseWinterlandschaft, auf dem Eis schieben drei Männer ein Boot dem Land zu, dabei zwei Hunde stehend, null by abraham teerlinkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986046/image-dog-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseSki rentals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597063/ski-rentals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWinterlandschaft, Schlittschuhläufer auf dem Kanal, über den eine steinerne Brücke führt, 1798 by abraham teerlinkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982996/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715263/mountain-adventure-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVenus and Neptune (ca. 1882) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128774/venus-and-neptune-ca-1882-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseSkiing club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597074/skiing-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of Antwerp with Frozen Schelde, 1593 by lucas van valckenborchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936280/view-antwerp-with-frozen-schelde-1593-lucas-van-valckenborchFree Image from public domain licenseHiking friends Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427779/hiking-friends-facebook-post-templateView licenseWinterlandschaft mit vielen Schlittschuhläufern, im Vordergrund ziehen Fischer ein Netz aus dem Eise, null by claes jansz.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980832/image-background-helmet-personFree Image from public domain licenseFish shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558424/fish-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinterlandschaft mit Schlittschuhläufern, null by jacob van strijhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934239/winterlandschaft-mit-schlittschuhlaufern-null-jacob-van-strijFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506074/winter-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129000/the-waning-honeymoon-1878-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseHello winter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686885/hello-winter-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn estate worker who is sweeping up autumn leaves takes off his hat in deference to a little boy who is heir to the estate.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957842/image-dog-horse-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSnowboard rentals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597797/snowboard-rentals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSkating, vicinity of Brockton, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501159/skating-vicinity-brockton-massFree Image from public domain licenseBook recs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539312/book-recs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeople on ice, null by netherlandish, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933945/people-ice-null-netherlandish-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseSnow sports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597807/snow-sports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmerican Winter Scenes: Morning (1854) by Frances Flora Bond Palmer and Nathaniel Currierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043922/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSnowboard rentals poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731439/snowboard-rentals-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSkating, vicinity of Brockton, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505493/skating-vicinity-brockton-massFree Image from public domain license