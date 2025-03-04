Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage flower illustrationcloverred cloverpublic domain rosered roseflowersred clover flowerbotanicalRed Clover with Butter-and-Eggs and Ground Ivy (1860) by William Trost RichardsOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1412 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLounge opening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688381/lounge-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePansies (ca. 1865) by Gerardina Jacoba van de Sande Bakhuyzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126953/pansies-ca-1865-gerardina-jacoba-van-sande-bakhuyzenFree Image from public domain licenseLa figlia dei flori Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715114/figlia-dei-flori-instagram-post-templateView licenseRiver Landscape with Evening Star (ca. 1860) by William Trost Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126674/river-landscape-with-evening-star-ca-1860-william-trost-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarnations illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036222/illustration-image-flower-leaf-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStreet Corner by Moonlight (ca. 1860) by Possibly William Trost Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157729/street-corner-moonlight-ca-1860-possibly-william-trost-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseReal photo of a roses borders, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418653/real-photo-roses-borders-editable-design-element-setView licenseStill Life with Flowers (1852) by Simon Saint Jeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126880/still-life-with-flowers-1852-simon-saint-jeanFree Image from public domain licenseWine tasting night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004427/wine-tasting-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWilliam Morris's (1834-1896) Trellis famous pattern. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/496004/free-illustration-image-william-morris-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePink Roses in a Vase (1838) by Pierre Joseph Redoutéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041127/pink-roses-vase-1838-pierre-joseph-redouteFree Image from public domain licenseWine tasting night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688398/wine-tasting-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBouquet of Flowers with Dahlias (ca. 1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126755/bouquet-flowers-with-dahlias-ca-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSketch for an Iris Brooch (ca. 1900) by George Paulding Farnham and Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129191/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764509/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCinnamomum illustration in high resolution by Georg Dionysius Ehret (1708-1770). Original from Getty Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036227/illustration-image-flower-leaf-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332709/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA rose, null by jan van huysumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941370/rose-null-jan-van-huysumFree Image from public domain licenseWonderful word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9352260/wonderful-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Botanical Magazine or Flower Garden Displayed: Star of Bethlehem by William Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676010/image-star-grass-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseBar logo Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688026/bar-logo-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStudy after "At Icart Point, Guernsey", William Trost Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845125/study-after-at-icart-point-guernseyFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764437/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of Landscape, Chester County, PA, William Trost Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846435/study-landscape-chester-countyFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737990/rose-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFjord in Norway, William Trost Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849213/fjord-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseBeige background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556934/beige-background-editable-roses-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of landscape, Norway, William Trost Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846220/study-landscape-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseYou & me forever poster template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18422421/you-forever-poster-template-editable-floral-designView licenseSeven garden plants, including a lupin and buffalo clover: flowering stems and floral segments. Coloured etching, c. 1836.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965367/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004420/ladies-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStill Life: Flowers (c. 1910) by Richard Tepehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773137/still-life-flowers-c-1910-richard-tepeFree Image from public domain licenseBrown background, editable roses frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714188/brown-background-editable-roses-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape (1862) by William Trost Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046072/landscape-1862-william-trost-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseRose frame, editable brown background illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714159/rose-frame-editable-brown-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Bouquet of Flowers and Bird’s Nest, 1780? by wybrand hendrikshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940449/still-life-with-bouquet-flowers-and-birds-nest-1780-wybrand-hendriksFree Image from public domain license