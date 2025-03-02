rawpixel
Lady with a Guitar (ca. 1873) by Giovanni Boldini
Fashion history poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Miss Matilda Lockwood (1784-1786) by George Romney
Vintage collection Instagram post template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Fashion boutique poster template, editable text & design
Guitar Player (1872) by Giovanni Boldini
Fashion boutique Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of a Knight of Malta (18th century) by French
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, editable text
The Marchioness of Sutherland (after 1816) by Sir Thomas Lawrence P R A
Fashion boutique blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of a Lady (c. 1730/1750) by British 18th Century
Designer fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1785) by French
Classic Collection poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Designer fashion Instagram post template, editable social media design
Portrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyras
Vintage Fashion poster template, editable text & design
The Savoyard (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Designer fashion Facebook story template, editable text
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
Designer fashion blog banner template, editable design & text
Sarah Malvina Allen Heald (Mrs. Wm. Henry Heald) (1824-1854) (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Porträt eines jungen bayerischen Artillerieleutnants, null by marie ellenrieder
Classic Collection Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait Of Mrs. Mellon, Duchess Of St. (1758-1810) by John Hoppner
Beach fashion Instagram post template, editable text
The Amateur (1859) by Victor Joseph Chavet
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Woman (1846-1849) by Richard Caton Woodville
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis David
Classic Collection Instagram story template, editable text
The Italian Boy with Hurdy-Gurdy (ca. 1853) by Richard Caton Woodville
